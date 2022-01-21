Vermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of Son

VERMILLION — Following an emotional hearing that lasted nearly two hours, Maria Milda, 27, of Vermillion was sentenced by First Circuit Judge Tami Bern to 100 years in the South Dakota Penitentiary for killing her 1-year-old son, Easton Milda, on Nov. 2, 2020.
The hearing was held Friday in the Clay County Courthouse.
Milda was charged with drowning Easton in a bathtub.
Fifty-five years of Milda’s sentence was suspended by Bern if she follows several conditions, including being under the supervision of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles and paying several thousand dollars of restitution and court costs.
On Nov. 3, 2020, the day after the 14-month-old boy’s death, Milda was charged with first-degree homicide. Milda’s attorneys and the Clay County State’s Attorney’s office reached a plea agreement a year later, on Nov. 4, 2021. Milda entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter.
With that agreement, Milda waived her right to a preliminary hearing and State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 75 years in the penitentiary with 35 years suspended, for a net of 40 years actual penitentiary time.
The judge’s sentence calculates to 45 years actual penitentiary time.
“To the family, I’m sorry. If there is any sentence I could fashion that could make you whole, I would do it,” Bern said, speaking to people who filled several rows of seating on the state’s side of the courtroom. “We all know that’s simply not possible. The question before the court is, ‘What is justice here?’ And I know, for a fact, that it won’t be achieved in this courtroom today and I know, for a fact, that I don’t know what it is.”
The judge said she based her sentencing on guidelines provided to the court in earlier rulings that for determining just sentences in situations like this. Those guidelines include considering all the information from investigators and the information provided in pre-sentence reports, victim statements and the facts presented during Friday’s hearing.
“I try to keep Easton first and foremost in my thoughts in determining what is an appropriate sentence in this matter,” Bern said.
She noted that the sentencing court also has a responsibility, according to earlier court rulings, to become thoroughly acquainted with the character and history of the defendant in order to impose an appropriate sentence and the impact of the crime on others.
“Obviously, it’s hard to imagine a more egregious or heinous crime than this,” Bern said, “especially given the sacred duty of a mother to her child and the absolute vehement violation of that duty and obligation of mother to her child in this manner.”
Friday’s hearing included testimony from Milda’s mother who told Bern of her daughter’s life-long struggles with mental illness. Josette Lindahl, M.D., a psychiatrist with Avera Health Systems, also testified about treating Milda’s complex mental health problems.
In her statement to Bern shortly before sentencing, Tracy said Milda has always been able to distinguish right from wrong despite her mental illness and the act of killing her son was a way for her to demonstrate control over the boy’s father, Marcus Chapman.
Milda’s defense attorney, Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls, read a letter written by Milda’s adopted mother, Laurie Lister, who is a behavioral health nurse. In the letter, Lister stated that Milda was diagnosed with reaction attachment disorder as an infant, meaning she is unable to bond mentally. There were also allegations of sexual abuse in one of Milda’s foster homes, and she was placed in a pre-adoptive home when she was 2, but the parents decided to withdraw their intentions to adopt her because of her “acting out” behavior.
“It was obvious to me that her acting out behaviors were related to and the result of severe abuse and neglect,” Lister’s letter states. “Maria has never shown healthy boundaries.”
The letter states that Milda was eventually diagnosed with oppositional defiance disorder and, as a teenager, she was hospitalized for self-harm — cutting, burning and attempted suicide. Lister stated in her letter that she was demonstrating bipolar behavior at that time.
She has been hospitalized nine times for self-harm, according to the letter. As an adolescent, Milda would often overdose on her prescription medications and, in 2010, according to Lister, Milda was the victim of rape and often became delusional in 2013 when she often believed she was the victim of human trafficking.
“Maria has never been able to hold a job or residence due to untreated bipolar disorder, impulsivity and anti-social behavior and tendencies,” Hansman said, reading Lister’s letter, and she eventually began hearing voices and experiencing hallucinations.
The letter states that a Yankton County court determined in January 2020 that Milda must get a mental health evaluation, and the court eventually awarded custody of their son to his father, Chapman.
“Over the years, Maria has been able to adapt and seem normal for short periods of time,” Lister’s letter states. “She cannot use her own willpower to stop mental illness. No one can. Maria is very seriously mentally ill.”
Lister attended Friday’s hearing and testified that Milda was very sick and suffered severe side effects from some of the medication she was initially prescribed.
“She continues to take medication for this … and she was able to go to Avera McKennan for some treatment, and I believe she was there for three or four months,” she said. “She was able to get on some really, really good medications and Dr. Lindahl supervised that.”
Lister noted that one of the medications is very powerful and required weekly blood monitoring to make sure it was not becoming toxic to the body. Another medication required regular liver function tests.
“Even with these medications, she still has these breakthrough symptoms,” she said, adding that she has noticed a huge difference in Milda after being prescribed these drugs.
“She’s able to think better, to figure things out. She’s able to tell more what is real and what is not real, but still, she needs a lot of encouragement and support with that,” Lister said.
Milda’s adoptive mother said she hopes she can continue to receive treatment and counseling for the abuse she’s received throughout her life.
“She didn’t do this because she thought it was a good idea,” Lister said. “She was so very sick.”
Lindahl said Milda came to her at Avera to restore her mental health last February.
“When she arrived on the unit, she was very psychotic,” she said. Milda stated that people were out to get her and kidnap her.
Lindahl said Milda’s behavior, at first, was very erratic. “She was very disorganized. We had a difficult time getting her to go to sleep. She had a difficult time eating.”
Milda was hospitalized at Avera for nearly four months. The psychiatrist described several medications she prescribed during that time to treat her. Many drugs were tried and discontinued because of their severe side effects.
“I had a very difficult time breaking the psychosis,” Lindahl said, until she finally prescribed a drug she described as the “gold standard” of all anti-psychotic medications.
Milda’s psychosis will never completely go away, the doctor said, but with this drug “we can dial down the psychosis to a point where Maria is able to now differentiate what is real and what is not … she’s able to think through problems.”
Milda will be on this drug for the rest of her life, Lindahl added, and should she stop taking it, “she will unravel completely.”
Milda’s attorney, Seth Klentz of Beresford, asked the psychiatrist if there would be any way to help ensure that she continues receiving treatment should she ever be released on parole.
The psychiatrist described a program in South Dakota called IMPACT, which is an acronym for Individualized and Mobile Program of Assertive Community Treatment.
“In this program, nurses deliver medications to their clients two to three times a day, every day of the year,” Lindahl said.
They also make sure clients get to their medical appointments. The program also has case managers that can recognize when clients are exhibiting symptoms that require a physician’s care.
Lindahl said the program is located in Yankton, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Huron and Pierre.
Should Milda ever be paroled, the psychiatrist said IMPACT would have to be a mandate of her release.
There were people seated on both sides of the courtroom Friday showing support for both the defendant and the victim.
“I’ve looked around this room today, the thing I find most striking is the amount of support for both sides of this family,” Hansman, Milda’s other defense attorney, told Bern. “Everyone here lost Easton … what I can appreciate is that even people who are not direct family members, this is the most unthinkable thing that could happen, and it happened to all of them and to her.”
She asked Bern to fashion a sentence that “punishes this unthinkable crime but balances it against compassion.”
Hansman asked the judge to sentence Milda to 20 years in the penitentiary, stating that she would have an opportunity to eventually be paroled and still have time to live a life to honor her son outside of prison walls.
Tracy noted that Milda had a specific motive in mind — a demonstration of control over those close to her that can’t be blamed on mental illness — in the time shortly before Easton’s death and argued the longer sentence requested by the state — 75 years in the penitentiary with 35 years suspended — was appropriate.
“The state is asking the court to do not one day less than that,” the state’s attorney told Bern. “The gravity of the situation demands nothing less than this recommendation by society.”
Tracy said Milda’s history of mental illness and abuse was considered when a plea agreement was reached reducing her sentence from first-degree murder to manslaughter but mentally ill.
“It’s appropriate for the state to focus on aggravation and not forget why we are here today,” the state’s attorney said after the court heard of the earlier mitigating factors in this case. The family’s impact statements, she said, do a great job of describing the loss they are experiencing since the boy was killed over two years ago.
Tracy noted that Milda and Easton’s father, Marcus Chapman, had disagreed earlier that day over the pajamas the 14-month-old should wear that night and how Milda was motivated to show Chapman that she had control over her son and eventually found a way to show power, control, defiance, ruthlessness and criminal thinking in ways that suited her in that moment.
“She understands right from wrong,” Tracy said.
The state’s attorney described details of Easton’s death, of how Milda, during a time when she was alone with her son, drowned him while giving him a bath.
Earlier that day, Tracy said, Milda prevented others from being with him and caring for him.
“Why? Because he’s her son, she’s in charge and she’s in control,” the state’s attorney said. “She’s waiting for her window of opportunity to show up and once the house is empty … she seizes that opportunity.”
