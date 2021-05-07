South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
None of the new deaths, which raised the state toll to 1,980, were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 78 new infections while the number of active cases dropped to 1,251. Also, the number of active hospitalizations dipped to 77, the lowest level since March 23.
Yankton County reported two new positive tests and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 29, the first time it’s dropped below 30 since Aug. 13. The county also reported on new hospitalization, its fifth this week.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+2) in Nebraska.
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Wednesday.
The University of South Dakota online portal has shut down with the end of the spring semester.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 220 new infections and five new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.