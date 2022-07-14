Yankton’s Fifth Street, from Spruce Street to Green Street, will be closed to traffic starting Monday, July 18. Contractors will be on site installing utilities and replacing the street.
Drivers that typically travel on Fifth Street will need to utilize an alternate route.
The closure is expected to be in place until the end of October.
