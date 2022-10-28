Checking Out

After nearly three decades of work with the Yankton Police Department (YPD), Commander Todd Brandt is looking to the next chapter in his life.
Friday marked Brandt’s final day at the YPD before retiring.
Brandt told the Press & Dakotan that his interest in law enforcement stemmed from working in another field of public services.
“I got to work in the mental health field to begin with, which allowed me to work in a specialty facility that had a lot of forensic cases — people being evaluated for court — which piqued my interest to the law enforcement side of things,” he said. “There was an opening at the jail — the city ran the jail back in 1994 — so I started there.”
He said it took almost no time at all to realize he’d found his calling.
“Within a week, I knew that law enforcement was going to be my career,” he said.
Since joining the YPD, Brandt has held a number of positions, including patrolman and detective, before becoming a lieutenant — a position that has since been renamed commander — in 2012. He was also a finalist for the chief position upon the retirement of YPD Chief John Harris in 2021.
“I’ve had a very exciting career,” Brandt said. “I’ve done everything in this department from working in the jail to working on the streets and working on investigations, where my true passion lay. That’s always been my purpose, to help others that can’t help themselves and to be that voice for somebody and try to bring resolution to all cases that I worked on over the years.”
He said he’s enjoyed his time working with the Yankton Police Department.
“It’s been a very rewarding career,” he said. “I feel I’ve been very blessed in my career. I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people and a lot of great officers within the state and the country. My job has taken me, not just locally, but through different states and having the ability to attend the National FBI academy was the pinnacle of my career and helped develop me as a leader. Unfortunately, I got that later on in my career, but it definitely broadened my aspects of what leadership truly is.”
Brandt said there are certainly facets that have stuck out in his time in law enforcement.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the bad things are what stick out in my mind,” he said. “But, I’ve worked with a lot of great investigators over the years, whether it be in patrol or investigations. It’s just been a very rewarding career, and I’ve been very lucky to have those opportunities to work with many men and women in this profession that I feel very lucky to have experienced.”
However, he said there is one case that has stuck out in his mind.
“One of my biggest frustrations is that I wasn’t able to give Nancy Haas and her family the answers that she wants and needs as to what truly happened to Tammy,” he said, referring to the unsolved 1992 death of Tammy Haas.
Ultimately, Brandt said he felt it was the right time to make the decision to step back from law enforcement, but he’ll always remember how supportive the community has been of the YPD.
“I feel like my decision is the right decision,” he said. “I have no regrets with it. I look forward to seeing how the agency progresses in our community. We’ve had a great department over the years and a great community that supported us. When the rest of the world was experiencing a lot of negative things, we were not. We’ve been very transparent and very open with the community over the years. We’ve had our struggles like every agency does, but we’ve had a very accepting community that’s been there for us and picked us up when times were down for us.”
As for what’s next, Brandt said he’s still figuring that out.
“I don’t really have a plan at this time,” he said. “I want to take some time and reevaluate a few things and see what other opportunities are out there for me and pick something that I want to start another career in.”
