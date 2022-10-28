Checking Out
Commander Todd Brandt retired this week from the Yankton Police Department, with which he served for 28 years. “I feel I’ve been very blessed in my career. I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people and a lot of great officers within the state and the country,” he said.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

After nearly three decades of work with the Yankton Police Department (YPD), Commander Todd Brandt is looking to the next chapter in his life.

Friday marked Brandt’s final day at the YPD before retiring.

