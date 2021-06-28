Author Lilita Zvejniks Hardes will be reading from her book, “A Memoir of Home, War and Finding Refuge: Biruta’s Story” at noon on Friday, July 2, at the Mead Cultural Education Center, located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
This book tells the story of Biruta, a 9-year-old twin, who lives an idyllic life with her sister and two physician parents in Riga, Latvia, when World War II breaks out. It’s not only a book about World War II in Latvia, it’s also a true story about a resilient family who immigrated to South Dakota.
Hardes is a first-generation American, born and raised in South Dakota, who felt compelled to tell her mother’s story.
Copies of her book will be available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. Call 605-665-3898 with any questions.
