The weather outside is starting to get frightful, but the programs at the Yankton Community Library are delightful. The library will be hosting many fun programs in December for kids in grades K-5.
To kick off the month, they have a very special craft event — Santa’s Workshop. Join the staff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to make several different holiday-themed make-and-take crafts for kids. This program will go from 3:30-6:30 p.m., with no registration required.
LEGO Club is the first Thursday of every month and is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 3:45 p.m. The library provides the LEGOs and kids provide the imagination and engineering ability. LEGO Club is open to all ages with DUPLOs available for preschoolers. Their creations will be displayed in the library throughout the month.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, is the library’s after-school movie. They will be watching “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG, 1h 55m). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m.
STEAM Club will he held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 3:45 p.m. This month, they will be decorating a bag to look like a gingerbread house, and then creating a circuit to light up our creations. Come and learn how circuits work and to create your own.
In December, the library have some bonus elementary activities to keep you busy over the winter break. Kids can pick up a take and make craft kit on Sunday, Dec. 19. The kit will include several crafts that you can do at home.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, we will have a bonus LEGO Club program at 3:45 p.m.
The library will be having an Elementary Craft Buffet on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 3:45 p.m. Kids can come and use supplies to make their own creation or create one of the example crafts.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3:45 p.m., the library will be showing the movie “Luca” (PG, 1h 35m).
No registration is needed, and all programs are free of charge. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
