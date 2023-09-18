ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:50 a.m. Sunday of an accident with property damage at an unspecified location.
ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 2:38 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident with property damage near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 314.
• Police received a report at 12:42 a.m. Monday of an off-street private-property collision on Broadway Avenue.
