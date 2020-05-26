• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 17th St.
• A report was received at 6:26 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:12 p.m. Friday of an assault on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 11:16 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 10:19 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 2:39 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone charger and cord from a business on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 5:01 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 5:52 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:32 a.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:09 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on E. 21st St.
• A report was received at 12:05 p.m. Sunday of the theft of beer on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 12:20 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:35 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Valley Rd. A box of cigars and a box of shotgun shells were reported stolen.
• A report was received at 6:13 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 14th St.
• A report was received at 7:54 p.m. Sunday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:47 p.m. Sunday of a fight on 5th St.
• A report was received at 11:04 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:55 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a bicycle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:37 a.m. Monday of a fight on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 4:51 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:07 a.m. Monday of vandalism on E. 19th St.
• A report was received at 11:37 a.m. Monday of the theft of a purse.
• A report was received at 12:27 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 9:29 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Green St.
• A report was received at 9:42 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 9:56 p.m. Monday of the theft of a dirt bike on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on James Place.
• A report was received at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:43 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on 434th Ave. near Utica.
