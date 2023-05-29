A group of residents and veterans gathered Monday on the grounds of the Yankton County Government Center to honor, with gratitude, the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the service of this country.

The event, hosted by the Yankton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 791 and its Auxiliary, was held outside near the Yankton County Veterans’ Memorial and included prayers, speeches and the laying of flowers at the memorial, and the firing of a volley and playing of “Taps.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.