A group of residents and veterans gathered Monday on the grounds of the Yankton County Government Center to honor, with gratitude, the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the service of this country.
The event, hosted by the Yankton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 791 and its Auxiliary, was held outside near the Yankton County Veterans’ Memorial and included prayers, speeches and the laying of flowers at the memorial, and the firing of a volley and playing of “Taps.”
“Thank you for joining our modest Memorial Day program to pay respects to those men and women, who served this great country and have gone to greener pastures, at this stunning memorial for them,” Kenneth Van Vorst, Yankton VFW Post Commander, told attendees as he opened the ceremony. “Without those that we honor today, we would not enjoy the lives we live and the freedom that we enjoy.”
Guest speaker Pat Cerny, VFW Auxiliary member and a board member of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD), said a few words to those gathered for the memorial.
Cerny spoke briefly about the roots of Memorial Day, which, according to the U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs, may have been inspired by a springtime tribute to the Civil War dead held on April 25, 1866. That day, a group of women in Columbus, Mississippi, visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle. Nearby were the graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they were viewed as the enemy. Disturbed at the sight of the bare graves, the women placed some of their flowers on those graves, as well.
On May 5, 1868, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), an organization of Union veterans, established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of its war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared it should be May 30, but it wasn’t until 1971 that the U.S. Congress would officially make the last Monday in May Memorial Day.
“We’ve seen tradition here today as we stood for the pledge (of Allegiance). We have other traditions, too,” Cerny said. “We stand for the National Anthem. Have you ever wondered why?”
She referred to the 1891 arrival of Col. Caleb Carlton, at Fort Meade east of Sturgis.
“He came to command the Eighth Cavalry post, which was composed of three troops — a troop is described as 100 military personnel — and a band,” she said. “He wanted the band to play their tunes mounted because it was cavalry.”
The first challenge was to find horses that would stand still at the first blast of a bugle and not go racing off, Cerny said.
“The next challenge was to find instruments that those band members could play with one hand while holding the reins of the horse with the other,” she said. “The third challenge was finding a song that was worthy of playing when they retired the colors.”
Carlton’s wife insisted that the song played be the “Star Spangled Banner” because it was inspired by the sight of the American flag still flying after a night of bombardment at Fort McHenry in Maryland by the British during the War of 1812, Cerny said.
“On Fourth of July, (the Carltons) invited the citizens of the area out for entertainment. At the bottom of the program were these words: ‘During the playing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ all persons within hearing are required to rise and all men not under arms will remove their hats,’” she said. “Within the first bars of the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ being played, Colonel Carlton rose and stood at attention, as did his wife, and all the citizens followed suit. That was the beginning of that tradition.”
Attendees were so impressed with the retiring of the colors being done to the “Star Spangled Banner” that they took the idea back to their individual bases, Cerny said, adding that the ultimate result was the institution of the “Start Spangled Banner” as our national anthem.
Unlike some other U.S. holidays, Memorial Day is not known as a big shopping holiday, she noted.
“That’s because, how do you put a price on the loss of life? How do you put a price on a mother’s tears, on a father’s anguish or a widow or widower sitting alone?” Cerny said. “How do you put a cost on a child growing up with only a picture in a frame as one of their parents? This is the costliest holiday we have, and we owe so much to so many.”
Cerny looked at one of the U.S. flags flying in the warm southeast breeze Monday morning.
“I think that breeze is not just a breeze. It’s the last breaths of all those thousands who died fighting for freedom,” she said. “So, let’s start another South Dakota tradition: As we go around and see a flag furling in the breeze, stop for a minute and say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”
