LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) seeks the assistance of nonprofit organizations in providing housing stability services to support the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
DHHS intends to issue subawards to organizations willing and able to provide housing stability services. Approximately $15 million in federal funds, primarily targeted at Nebraska counties outside of Lancaster and Douglas counties, will be available.
Nebraska-based nonprofit organizations and nonprofit organizations based outside of Nebraska that serve substantive numbers of Nebraska residents are eligible, with awards to organizations expected to be between $100,000 and $2 million.
The budget period will begin on the date the subaward is signed and end one year from that date or Aug. 15, 2023, whichever comes first. Funds must be paid out by Sept. 6, 2023.
Covered costs will include:
• Eviction prevention and eviction diversion programs
• Mediation between landlords and tenants
• Housing counseling
• Fair housing counseling
• Housing navigators or promotoras who help households access ERAP programs or find housing
• Case management related to housing stability
• Housing-related services for survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking
• Legal services or attorney’s fees related to eviction proceedings and maintaining housing stability
• Specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access or maintain housing
Organizations interested in participating should submit a Letter of Intent. Email letters to DHHS, at dhhs.CARES@nebraska.gov, by July 18, 2022, and include the following:
• Name of organization
• Geographic area to be addressed
• Approximate amount of funds needed
• Contact information, including email address and phone number
DHHS will work with interested nonprofit agencies to determine which housing stability service(s) they will provide, how much money they may spend on the project, and other details.
