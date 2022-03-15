The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be hosting “Weekend at the Oscars” over two consecutive weekends: Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, and Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27. The annual event will feature eight nominated movies in various categories.
The first weekend will feature, “Dune,” rated PG-13, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 19, followed by “Belfast,” rated PG-13, at 12:15 p.m., and “King Richard,” rated PG-13, at 2:15 p.m. On Sunday, March 20, “House of Gucci,” rated R, will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The second weekend will feature, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” rated PG-13, which will start at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 26, followed by “Flee,” rated PG-13, at noon and “Nightmare Alley,” rated R, at 2 p.m. On Sunday, March 27, “West Side Story,” rated PG-13, will begin at 1:15 p.m.
The library will provide treats during the movies, but you can also bring your own favorite movie refreshments. There is no charge for any of the movie showings.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.