Ex-Staffers File Suits Against Hillcrest

Three former servers have filed federal lawsuits against Hillcrest Golf & Country Club of Yankton, alleging a manager pressured them to consume alcohol and engage in sexual contact with club members or guests.
Aliyah Jackson and Asiah Jackson, who are sisters, and Hannah Molitor filed the separate lawsuits in U.S. District Court for South Dakota. The women demand a jury trial, seeking compensatory damages along with punitive damages in excess of $75,000.
All three plaintiffs filed their lawsuits April 21. In their lawsuits, the women cited 10 counts where their federal civil rights were violated and listed both general allegations and specific incidents.
Hillcrest authorized manager Adessa Chester to supervise employees — including the three plaintiffs — responsible for serving food and drink to members and guests. Therefore, the country club remains liable for Chester’s conduct and its consequences, the lawsuit contends.
The plaintiffs listed a number of general allegations.
Chester pressured female servers to consume alcohol while on duty, regardless of whether they were of legal age or wished to drink. In addition, Chester instructed female servers to wear lacey bras and panties instead of sports bras, especially on “men’s night.”
Also, Chester assisted members or guests to engage in unwanted sexual propositions and contact with female servers. The manager also compelled female servers to participate in unwanted sexual contact with members or guests.
Hillcrest board members knew various managers either participated in misconduct or witnessed it, the lawsuit said. In addition, Hillcrest was allegedly aware certain male guests would periodically act inappropriately toward employees, the plaintiff said.
Based on an online search, Chester apparently no longer works for Hillcrest.
At this time, the Press & Dakotan is not releasing the men’s names because they are not defendants in the civil suit and their alleged actions have not been proven. No criminal charges had been filed against Chester or the men as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Yankton County clerk of courts office.
Besides the general allegations, each lawsuit also alleges specific incidents.
SPECIFIC INCIDENTS
APRIL 21, 2022
Molitor’s lawsuit refers to April 21, 2022, events at Hillcrest while she was working. She described the following scenario.
In Chester’s office, with a man present, Chester exposed her own bare breasts and required Molitor to do the same.
When Chester learned Molitor was wearing a sports bra, Chester reprimanded the employee for wearing such an undergarment on “men’s night” at the golf club.
Molitor said she was coerced by Chester into photographing Molitor’s bare breasts and sending them to Chester via mobile application data message.
The first man brought another man to Chester’s office to watch or participate, according to court documents. The first man engaged in unwanted sexual contact with Molitor with Chester’s encouragement, the plaintiff said.
Chester allegedly pulled on Molitor’s clothing in an attempt to require Molitor to expose Molitor’s breasts to the first man, but Molitor successfully resisted the effort to expose her breasts again.
In her lawsuit, Molitor said the incidents made her feel sick, and she eventually asked permission from Chester to end her shift and go home early.
Instead of allowing Molitor to go home, Chester allegedly directed her to stay and massage Chester’s legs.
While Molitor was doing as ordered, the first man entered Chester’s office again.
“(He) asked Molitor to undress and asked Molitor to engage in sexual contact with him, but Molitor refused,” the lawsuit said. “(He) removed his penis from his pants and began masturbating in the presence of Molitor and Chester.”
The situation continued, according to court documents.
The man ordered Chester to perform oral sex on him, at which point Molitor fled the manager’s office, the lawsuit said. Chester allegedly sent a photograph of the man’s penis to Molitor on Molitor’s cellular device.
MAY 13, 2022
The Jacksons’ lawsuits refer to May 13, 2022, incidents.
Aliyah Jackson said, while Hillcrest was hosting a fundraiser, a male guest repeatedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with her as she performed her work duties.
Chester told Jackson to come into the manager’s office, and Jackson complied. The male guest followed the two women into the office.
After Jackson and the man had entered the office, Chester remained outside and closed the door. The man grabbed Jackson, forced her to kiss him and shoved his tongue into her mouth, the plaintiff alleges.
Jackson tried to leave the office, but Chester refused to let her get out the door.
Chester joined the man in the office, and they indicated to Aliyah Jackson they were going to conduct a “kissing contest” to see whether Aliyah Jackson or Asiah Jackson was the better kisser.
Chester allegedly first grabbed the man, and the two proceeded to kiss each other, as she blocked the door. Chester then told Aliyah Jackson it was her turn.
When Aliyah Jackson objected, the man allegedly grabbed her and forcefully put his lips on her mouth and shoved his tongue into her mouth.
Aliyah Jackson tried to get away and leave, but Chester continued blocking the door. At some point, Chester allegedly told Aliyah, “It’s our turn now,” but Aliyah refused to kiss Chester.
When Aliyah was finally able to leave the office, she found her sister and they began to leave the Hillcrest premises.
The man followed the Jacksons as they were leaving, tried to give Aliyah $50 cash and stated, “That was fun, wasn’t it? We’re family, right?”
The Jacksons left together and went home. In their lawsuit, they said they went home “terrified and sickened by their experiences; Asiah Jackson became so ill that, after arriving home, she vomited a blood-red substance.”
The sisters feared Asiah was drugged with an unknown substance. Aliyah drove Asiah to the emergency room, where Asiah’s blood was tested for drugs.
In her court documents, Asiah also cited the alleged May 13 incidents at Hillcrest during a fundraiser event where both sisters were on duty.
Asiah wrote of the male guest listed in Aliyah’s lawsuit, saying he repeatedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with her as she performed her duties.
After the sisters had concluded their scheduled shift for the day, Asiah Jackson entered Chester’s office to request permission to leave.
The man, and a second male, were present in the office. After Asiah had entered the office, Chester closed the door and leaned against it to keep it closed as the first man engaged in unwanted kissing and sexual contact with Asiah.
Chester required Asiah to drink from an unlabeled bottle of liquid. Chester then grabbed Asiah, pulled Asiah’s body close to Chester’s own body and engaged in unwanted kissing of Asiah.
The first man further engaged in unwanted sexual contact with Asiah, forcefully kissing her on the month and trying to remove Asiah’s bra.
Asiah got free from the first man and fled from Chester’s office.
Asiah related the same details about the ride home with her sister, vomiting, fearing she had drugged with an unknown substance and being taken to the emergency room for testing.
SEEKING DAMAGES
The plaintiffs allege 10 counts of injury and violation of their federal civil rights:
• battery;
• assault;
• intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress;
• negligent infliction of emotional distress;
• invasion of privacy;
• false imprisonment;
• negligence;
• reprisal discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended;
• sex discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended;
• sex discrimination in violation of the South Dakota Human Relations Act against Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
The summons was delivered electronically to the Hillcrest legal counsel, according to court records.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier signed an order reassigning the cases for Aliyah Jackson and Molitor.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol will now preside over all three lawsuits.
