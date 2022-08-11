Yankton Smashes Record For Revenues
The City of Yankton is celebrating another record month for sales tax revenues, and even cautious city officials are saying there’s more at play than just inflation.

For July, the city took in $1,229,591 in sales tax revenues, 15.16% ahead of the same month in 2021 ($1,067,758). This also eclipses the record of $1,150,158 recorded in January.

