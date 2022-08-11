Yankton Smashes Record For Revenues

The City of Yankton is celebrating another record month for sales tax revenues, and even cautious city officials are saying there’s more at play than just inflation.
For July, the city took in $1,229,591 in sales tax revenues, 15.16% ahead of the same month in 2021 ($1,067,758). This also eclipses the record of $1,150,158 recorded in January.
The city is cumulatively up 7.60% on the year.
City Finance Officer Al Viereck said the record month is welcome news.
“We’re excited about seeing the numbers keeping on the increase,” he said.
With national inflation spiking since the spring, city officials have seen increases throughout the summer as a mixed bag.
“I don’t know that (revenues) keep up with the rate of inflation,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan last week. “Some have even suggested, ‘Well, if we grow 5% and inflation is 8%, have we actually stepped backwards?’ My answer to that is yes.”
The city is budgeted to end the year up 5% on the year.
But Viereck said that the latest numbers — though aided by inflation — say a lot about the area’s economy.
“Certainly, inflation is part of that, but I think this is above and beyond inflation,” he said. “This is technically June’s sales, and what I hope that shows us is that our summer is starting out with a real big bang. Hopefully, that means tourism is good, the lake traffic is better, so we’re excited that it continues to increase.”
He said that this may be a sign that the economy is showing some progress.
“We’re still being cautiously optimistic when we talk about the rest of the year,” he said. “Do I think it’s going to increase at 15%? I doubt that. It’s a good sign that, hopefully, the economy is loosening a little and people are spending more money.”
Statewide, the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion are still showing strong growth, with Brookings leading the group, up 15.53% on the year.
Vermillion is up 3.24% on the year, while all 11 communities combined are up 11.44% on the year.
