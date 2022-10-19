HARTINGTON, Neb. — A renovation project is under way to expand the Avera Medical Group Hartington clinic located at 405 W. Darlene St.
The project is targeted for completion in May 2023.
The waiting area and east side of the clinic will be impacted. As part of the project, the lab and registration areas, as well as exam rooms, will be expanded. There will also be new patient bathrooms.
“Avera is excited for this project that will improve both patient comfort and accessibility to the clinic,” said Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “Between this and the new Avera Therapy location in the community, we look forward to continuing to provide the residents of Hartington and surrounding communities with high-quality care.”
Radec Construction Company of Hartington is the contractor for the project.
While construction is under way, patients may notice increased traffic in the parking lot and more noise than usual. Caregivers will do all they can to keep impacts on patients to a minimum.
