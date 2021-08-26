The Yankton School Board will hold a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Yankton High School Theatre, 1801 Summit Street.
The board will discuss a masking policy for the Yankton School District.
The public is invited to attend. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are highly recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
