During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a water service agreement for the Mead’s Addition area at 31st and Broadway, as well as a development bid for infrastructure at the Mead development.
The board will also discuss uncollectible utility accounts, a budget supplement, naming the Summit Activities Center task force, renewal of the library agreement for the city and county and requests for various recreation projects.
