Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kazleigh Martin, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions without order.
• Ty Whipple, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Markel Harris, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday for Breach of conditions without order (two counts).
• Ethan Ortega, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a Bon Homme County warrant for failure to appear and a Davison County warrant for failure to appear.
• Ryan Davison, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence (fourth), leaving an accident scene/unattended vehicle/property damage and careless driving.
• David Cordes, 29, Yankton, was Saturday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Jason Waddell, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• James Davidson, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for petty theft (second degree).
• Douglas Plooster, 56, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for obstructing officer, jailer or firefighter; and aggravated assault (domestic).
• Donovan Seiler, 27, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for petty theft (second degree).
• Jennifer Parmelee, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for petty theft (second degree).
• Larry Dangle, 51, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence (second).
• Dayvon Foolbull, 19, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for breach of conditions without order.
• Javier Gonzalez, 55, Tyndall was arrested Sunday on an unspecified out-of-county warrant.
• Jordan Hiser, 30, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
• Tyler Van Buren, 18, Mission Hill, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Uken, 50, Tabor, was arrested Sunday for driving with revoked license, possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tollef Griffith, 51, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000) and vandalism (second degree).
