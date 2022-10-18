County Rejects Bids For Bridge

Stone Church Bridge

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton County Commission has rejected all bids for work on the Stone Church Bridge and announced it will continue to seek additional sources of funding.

During Tuesday’s county meeting, Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said the bids received to replace the bridge were significantly higher than last year’s cost estimate of $4.2 million.

