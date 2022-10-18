The Yankton County Commission has rejected all bids for work on the Stone Church Bridge and announced it will continue to seek additional sources of funding.
During Tuesday’s county meeting, Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said the bids received to replace the bridge were significantly higher than last year’s cost estimate of $4.2 million.
“Since then, we’ve had some major increases in materials, concrete steel, wages — and just everything,” Sedlacek told the commission.
The lowest of the three bids came in at $8.7 million, the next lowest was $10.5 million and the high bid came in at $12.3 million, three times the anticipated cost.
“That’s almost the entire county budget for a year,” County Commissioner Dan Klimisch said.
Sedlacek explained that the funding the county applied for last year had a maximum cap of $4 million, which has been raised to $8 million this year. According to officials in Pierre, the county will be eligible to reapply for more funding under the new terms in January, he said.
“My suggestion as of right now is, we reject all bids and reapply in January,” he said. “If we don’t have good results this coming spring on being awarded more, we always have the option that we can apply for this new federal grant that just came out this year in June.”
That program allows counties to pursue funding for multiple bridges at the same time, Sedlacek said, adding that in the future, he thinks the county should pursue funding through that program.
Klimisch expressed concern that, by rejecting the bids, the county would lose the funding it had already secured.
“My fear is that we turn these down, and then we get passed over for a couple years,” he said. “If we reject these bids, are we rejecting the big grant we received?”
The available grant money would not be lost but would be added to any additional grant money received, Sedlacek said.
Also Tuesday, in a report from insurance agent Julie Auch, the commission heard that county health insurance rates are going to increase due to high usage.
“I think we talked about a 4%-7% (increase),” Auch said. “It actually came in at 21%.”
Between January and July, average Yankton County employee disbursements were $933 per person per month, she said.
“If you take that at 12 months, that’s $940,000 in expenditures for the year, when you collected $758,000 in premiums,” Auch said. “So, there was some high utilization in the past 12 months, and (Blue Cross Blue Shield is) anticipating higher utilization.”
Auch said she reached out to three other health insurance groups, two of which declined to offer a quote. She cautioned the commission that the third tends to be high, and even if it’s not, leaving Blue Cross Blue Shield and then deciding to return would almost guarantee even steeper increases in premiums.
Meanwhile, the commission approved the hiring of two full time EMTs as a result of a report from the Yankton County Emergency Medical Services Administrator Steve Hawkins and Senior Paramedic Troy Cowman.
“For several years now — four or five years — things have been getting much more difficult, especially over the last few months,” Cowan said. “We’ve been having issues getting shifts filled, mostly those part-time shifts because we don’t see those part-time employees having the same availability as they had.”
The result is an increasing number of unfilled shifts, he said.
“We’ve had some days recently where we haven’t staffed that secondary ambulance or a day shift just because there’s nobody available to do it,” Cowman said. “So, we’ve been running just one ambulance on those days and that’s not an ideal situation for us.”
He noted that responders invariably must prioritize calls when there is only one ambulance, as there was recently when three 911 calls were received simultaneously.
Paramedics are very hard to find, and the county risks burning out the ones they have if relief is not available, so Hawkins and Cowman recommended hiring EMTs, which are in greater supply in South Dakota.
Also Tuesday, the county discussed streaming its meetings exclusively via YouTube without Zoom.
Klimisch recommended keeping Zoom as an option for committee meetings because it has served the commission well in recent years, he said.
No conclusion was reached on that topic.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• discussed amending its code of conduct in light of confidential material recently shared on social media;
• agreed to review management of its Facebook page in response to a complaint made during public comment time by County Commission candidate Ryan Heine;
• approved reports the Veteran’s Service Office, the Register of Deeds, the Auditor/Treasurer and the Yankton County Sheriff;
• approved of the Definitions, Article 14, Article 15, Article 17 Amendment, the E911 Ordinance 11 Amendment and an East River Electric rezoning;
• approved an extraterritorial rezoning request;
• went into executive session regarding poor-relief issues.
