Yankton Elks Lodge continues to grow as 20 new or reinstated members have been enrolled since April 1, 2020. Continued interest in the charitable endeavors of the Order and local lodge, and with additional recruitment efforts, Yankton Elks Lodge may soon become the second-largest lodge in South Dakota.
Those members who re-instated their membership in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks since April 1 include: JoEllen Geveshausen, Terry Jensen, Richard Larson, Thomas Block, Dean Gengler, Brad Moser and Van Pace.
New members initiated thus far in this fraternal year include: Michael Husman, Nicholle Anderson, Kerry Hacecky, Chris Schaefer, Alberta Bender, Velma Kuchta, Ronald Mugge, Patti Loeffler, Kristy Hacecky, Brian Fielmeier, Rodger Brandt, Kevin Bender and Wendy Feilmeier.
Members should remember to pay their dues or re-instate soon to make sure their dues are paid through March 31, 2021, because any child, grandchild, step-child or step-grandchild or legal ward of a living Elk who joined the Order on or before April 1, 2018, is eligible to apply for a Legacy Elks National Foundation scholarship.
Students must be high school seniors and must apply by Feb. 5, 2021. More information: enf.elks.org/MVS. Most high school counselors post such information, as well.
Funds for these and other Elks National Foundation scholarships come from donations by Elks. Donations are never spent but added to the total endowment. Donations are tax deductible. Only the interest earned on the endowment is used. Trustees of the Elks National Foundation have announced they budgeted $2.9 million for vocational education and college scholarships, as well as Legacy scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.