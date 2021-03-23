Yankton Woman Resentenced For Bomb Threat

CENTER, Neb. — A Yankton woman who called a false bomb threat to the Creighton, Nebraska, schools in August 2019 is back in jail for violating her probation.
Christi Johnson had received 90 days in jail and 36 months of probation for the false threat, which forced evacuation of the Creighton Community Schools (CCS) and the St. Ludger School.
In February 2020, she pleaded guilty to one count of threatening the use of explosives. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for her guilty plea on the explosives charge, the state dismissed the second count of false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge carried with it a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Johnson had received the probation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
However, she used alcohol earlier this year in violation of her probation. A preliminary blood test (PBT) last February recorded a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .136, according to court records. She admitted drinking Feb. 5, 6 and 8.
“Prior to administering a PBT, a six-pack of empty Keystone Light Tall Boy beer was found in a plastic sack,” the probation officer said in court papers. “The defendant admitted to drinking the six-pack of Keystone Light on February 8, 2021. (The) defendant also had a dilute drug test on January 13, 2021.”
Following her probation violation, Johnson was ordered to serve time in the Knox County Jail in Center. She was imprisoned from Feb. 10-23, short of the 21 days for which she was sanctioned under the court order.
Johnson was resentenced later that month with her probation being terminated. Under the terms of the resentencing, she will serve 364 days in Knox County Jail, less 91 days credit for days prior served. She also needs to pay any remaining restitution to the victim agencies and court costs to the district court.
In a related court matter, court-appointed defense attorney Frederick “Fritz” Bartell of Norfolk, Nebraska, has submitted a bill of $2,117.36 to Knox County for representing Johnson during the latest court proceedings.
Knox County had previously paid Bartell $4,420.71 for his prior representation of her.
The court action and resentencing marked the latest developments tied to the initial false bomb threat.
In making the August 2019 call, Johnson allegedly used the phrase, “Robert said there is a bomb in the school,” according to court records.
The CCS students and staff were taken to a nearby church, where the students were reunited with their parents. The St. Ludger students and staff were also evacuated at the same time and taken to the Creighton fire hall.
A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 dog and handler swept through both Creighton schools but didn’t find bombs or other explosives. The buildings were declared safe, and students and staff could return the next day.
In response to the Creighton bomb threat, the neighboring Bloomfield, Nebraska, school district went into a lock-out for the rest of the day.
Area media reported she made the call to divert authorities from a search for her ex-boyfriend, who was part of a manhunt at the same time near Creighton.
The reports didn’t list the man’s name. However, the bomb threat and school evacuations came at the same time that authorities were searching in nearby cornfields for Kevin Asbury of Creighton.
Asbury was out on bond from a previous arrest. He ran from law enforcement officers after they pulled over the vehicle in which he was riding northwest of Creighton.
Johnson contacted Knox County authorities that evening from her Yankton home because she felt remorse for making the bomb threat, according to reports. Authorities questioned her in Yankton, where she confessed to the crime. She later turned herself in to the Knox County Jail in Center.
Johnson was arrested and charged with the two counts in connection with the fake threat.
At Johnson’s initial sentencing, District Court Judge Mark Johnson found her to be a suitable candidate for probation.
Johnson was released on bond, but she failed to appear for a June 2020 sentencing. The judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest, and she turned herself in July 2, 2020, to the Knox County Sheriff’s office. She was arrested for failure to appear.
The court set the defendant’s bond in the amount of $10,000, 10%, on condition that the defendant appear as ordered for future court appearances, not leave the state of Nebraska but may reside with her mother in the state of Iowa and not violate any law.
With her probation violation, Johnson will serve the original sentence with credit for time served. She remains in the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska.
