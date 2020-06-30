In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Charles Mix County’s surge in new cases continued as seven more positive tests were reported.
Meanwhile, Cedar County in Nebraska saw its biggest one-day jump in COVID cases to date with four new positive tests recorded.
Charles Mix County now has 82 known cases, with 65 of them being recorded in June. The county currently has 55 active cases. The number of hospitalizations remained at 25. One new recovery (its 27th) was reported.
Also in South Dakota:
• Clay County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 82. The county has seen 67 cases this month, but that trend has slowed considerably since the middle of the month. Three new recoveries were reported (72);
• Union County also saw two new positive tests, bringing its case total to 123. There are 13 active cases.
• Yankton County saw its number of known cases amended down by one to 77, which usually means a case originally assigned to the county has been reassigned elsewhere upon further investigation. The county saw two new recoveries (64).
In Nebraska, Cedar County’s case total rose to 17 with the four new positive tests. There have been a total of 195 tests processed in the county during the pandemic.
Also, Dixon County reported one new case, its 47th. The county has had 377 tests processed to date and has recorded two deaths.
South Dakota’s statewide statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 6,764 (+48, which was up 13 from Monday)
• Total Tests — 80,088 (+631)
• Active Cases — 801 (-6)
• Deaths — 91 (0)
• Hospitalizations — 666 ever hospitalized (+9); 70 currently hospitalized (0)
• Recoveries — 5,872 (+54)
In Nebraska, two new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services in its update Monday night. That brings the state’s total to 269.
There were 143 positive tests reported (+19), lifting the state’s total of known cases to 19,042. Approximately, 2,900 tests were processed; the state has processed 178,368 tests to date. Total hospitalizations rose to 1,330 (+14), with 121 people currently hospitalized (+4). The number of recoveries rose to 13,547 (+225).
Here is how area South Dakota counties fared during June in terms of new cases and recoveries:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases, 5 recoveries
• Charles Mix County — 65 new cases, 17 recoveries
• Clay County — 67 new cases, 59 recoveries
• Douglas County — 1 new case, 1 recovery
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases, 7 recoveries
• Turner County — 0 new cases, 3 recoveries
• Union County — 32 new cases, 46 recoveries (1 death)
• Yankton County — 26 new cases, 22 recoveries
