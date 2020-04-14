Cases Disposed: March 21-27, 2020
Tyler Aaron Watson, Post Falls, ID; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Aden Allen Ramsdell, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $222.50.
Joshua John Wendolek, Big Lake, Minn.; Fail to stop at weigh station; $172.50; Log book; $172.50.
Sasha Daake, 308 W. 6th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Philip W. Bever, Prairie Village, Kan.; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Michael John Fiscus, Coleridge, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Justin Garry, 1514 College St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $101.50.
Terry Michael Walloch, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Brandon Doherty, 2521 Wynn Way, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Cameron Lee Guenther, Sioux Falls; Possess one to ten pounds marijuana; $2,209.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute less ½ ounce of marijuana to minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 pound or more marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute less than ½ ounce of marijuana to minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 pound or more marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Recharged by indictment; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by indictment.
Darrin Ray Hofer, Bridgewater; Overweight on axle; $640.50.
Donald Todd Butler, Dakota Dunes; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Lee Gallinger, 308 W. Riverside Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $81.50.
Ashton Rose Mednansky, Avon; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
