TYNDALL — A proposed Dollar General store in Springfield, which has generated controversy for months, has run into at least a temporary roadblock.
By a 3-2 vote Monday, the Bon Homme County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission denied a conditional-use permit for the land at the S.D. Highway 37 bypass north of Springfield.
Springfield’s situation has become increasingly more common as larger retailers are making a greater presence in smaller rural towns.
AAB Engineering submitted the application for the Dollar General store in Springfield. The city-owned land is currently zoned agricultural, and the company was seeking approval to operate a retail business on the property.
The City of Springfield has considered annexing the land, allowing it to collect sales tax from the store.
AAB Engineering’s Alan Betchan said the developer hasn’t yet bought the land but is committed to the project. He urged the P&Z board to remain focused on the application’s merits, not public sentiment against big-box stores.
“We’re under contract with the City of Springfield to purchase the land,” he said. “We are seeking a conditional-use permit. The question here is whether this land is suitable for a retail operation.”
During Monday’s meeting, P&Z board member Tina Talsma expressed safety concerns about the proposed Dollar General’s location along S.D. Highway 37.
“What about the bright lights and other distractions (for passing motorists)?” she asked. “I think it would be a safety hazard to have a store at that location.”
In addition, she expressed concerns about the safety of Springfield residents — particularly children — walking from town to the store.
After public comment and lengthy board discussion, P&Z chairman Jason Kokes asked for a motion. His request was met with silence for a time before a motion was made to deny the application.
P&Z members Doug Brandt, Talsma and Kokes voted in favor of denying the application. Justin Rothschadl and Rich Pechous voted against the motion.
The commission took the action following more than an hour of public comment that became emotional at times.
The proposed store has generated controversy for a number of reasons. While supporters see it as a boost to the local economy, others see it as a big-box store that would harm local businesses.
During Monday’s meeting, some audience members said they disagreed with the way in which the Springfield City Council has handled the matter. They accused some council members with acting behind the scenes, leaving other council members unaware of what was taking place regarding the Dollar General project.
In addition, a number of audience members said many Springfield residents had no idea what was going on with the city property. They believe the deal would harm the community in both the short and long run, with one person saying city leaders don’t know the total cost for Springfield in terms of infrastructure and other investments.
Betchan responded, saying Dollar General isn’t responsible for the way in which the Springfield City Council has conducted its business. Dollar General’s application must be considered separately from residents’ feeling about their town leaders’ approach, he said.
“There are a lot of things at play here that are confusing and are brought up,” he said. “I can’t speak to how these hearings or public input (were conducted) and what form the City Council did. But we have a contract with the City of Springfield to purchase that land.”
During Monday’s hearing, disputes arose over land ownership and usage of certain tracts at the proposed store site. Both Betchan and Springfield city attorney Derrick Johnson said the city has title to the land under consideration for the store.
Monday’s P&Z meeting was moved to the courtroom because of the anticipated large crowd. While the courtroom wasn’t near capacity, the public hearing did generate a great deal of information and comment.
“There would be more people here if this was at a different time (than a weekday morning), but people can’t get off work,” said opponent Julie Fleek.
Fleek said her sister and brother-in-law, Sean and Cindy Doyle, bought acreage in 2014 on the north side of Highway 37. That acreage has become part of the discussion surrounding the Dollar General project.
The Doyles were unable to attend Monday’s meeting because of work, Fleek said, and she would be speaking for them.
Realtor Jolene Green, who is working with the Dollar General project, contacted the Doyles last November about their land, Fleek said. Green told the couple they had three options: sell their land to the city, but the city didn’t want to set such a precedent; lease it to Dollar General, but maintain liability in case of injury or other lawsuit; or donate the property to the city on behalf of the City Council.
The Doyles asked for time to consider the situation and were later served a summons of a complaint from the city, which was taking legal action to get the land title, Fleek said.
Johnson disputed one characterization of the city using “eminent domain,” which he said wasn’t the case. Also, Green said the Dollar General process ran into unexpected problems when new information was discovered more recently about property in question.
Many Springfield residents oppose Dollar General coming into their community and impacting what is already a struggling business district, Fleek said. Dollar General’s presence would discourage future small business development, she added.
“Anyone who wants to come (to Springfield) in the future isn’t able to compete against a big box large retailer,” she said. “A local business can’t do that.”
Betchan responded, noting his company has developed more than 100 Dollar General stores in a multi-state area. The developer has received letters of support from cities and others who welcome Dollar General’s arrival in their communities.
Dollar General has been transparent about its process regarding the Springfield operation, Betchan said. “This is not behind closed doors,” he said.
In addition, many of the concerns raised at Monday’s meeting are beyond the company’s control and are not its responsibility in applying a conditional-use permit, he added.
Dollar General has met its obligations in seeking the permit, Betchan said. In terms of working out differences, he noted it’s difficult when a number of people are opposed to the store’s arrival and don’t want it in their community.
Betchan acknowledged the sentiments of those in the room. “There is a bunch of feelings that are getting involved with this. I’m not trying to minimize those feelings,” he said.
One audience member didn’t identify herself but said she owns two commercial plats in Springfield. She objected to Betchan’s use of the word “feelings,” adding she sees the situation as a threat to her and other property owners who may find their land taken for business purposes.
“This is about a land grab,” she said.
Betchan disputed the use of the phrase “land grab,” saying his company has done its due diligence and is following the zoning rules for the property it intends to purchase from the city.
Discussion also centered on the right of way and other legal issues involved with the property. Audience members called on the city, county and state to correct any past mistakes regarding land and its classification.
After the hearing, Fleek said she supported the P&Z action.
“I’m happy with their decision,” she said. “This puts it back on the city and forces them to handle it the right way.”
Green told the Press & Dakotan she anticipates the process moving forward, but the project is running into deadlines under the construction timeline.
“We have gone through the process,” she said. “Now, we’ll have to take the longer route.”
Both Betchan and Johnson told the Press & Dakotan they would return to their respective bodies and discuss the next course of action. However, Johnson was inquiring Monday about the appeal process at the courthouse.
