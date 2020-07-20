Incidents
• A report was received at 4:36 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:38 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:20 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a lawn ornament on E. 26th St.
• A report was received at 1:57 p.m. Saturday of a gas drive-off in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Saturday of the theft of food from an apartment on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 2:21 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 18th St.
• A report was received at 8:06 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on E. 19th St.
• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Saturday of the theft of services on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:46 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 2:07 p.m. Sunday of the theft of items from a business in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:02 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 7:21 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:16 a.m. Friday of vandalism off of 448th Ave. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:16 p.m. Friday off of 434th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:15 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:14 p.m. Sunday of theft off of Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:32 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Hailey St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
