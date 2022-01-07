Mount Marty’s Kahle To Lead Virtual Painting Class

This month, Mount Marty University (MMU) art professor David Kahle, will embark on a journey into the world of Zoom activities, with MMU’s first virtual painting event.
The alumni event, “Virtual Painting Night with David Kahle,” is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, via Zoom. Participants should set aside about 90 minutes for the event, including approximately 50 minutes of instruction time. Due to elevated numbers of COVID cases in the area, there will be no in-person participation.
Credit for the idea goes to Alumni Council member Carol Stewart, who suggested it after seeing other schools do similar Zoom events, Johanna Jablonoski, MMU’s director of Alumni & Parent Relations, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Then thinking of Dave, we knew this would be great, and it took off from there,” Jablonoski said. “I reached out to him and asked if he’d be interested in doing something like this, and he responded immediately and was like, ‘Yep, just tell me when and where.’”
Fine arts is always something new and beautiful, Kahle told the Press & Dakotan in an email.
“This opportunity to host a virtual paint night (lets) me and others use our senses and come together as a class with a common goal and focus,” he said. “Every project in art is always unique, similar to the same way that no two snowflakes are the same. A project such as this helps to distill the wisdom and the opportunity for self-acknowledgment and self-worth.”
Other than that the media used will be paint on canvas, the rest of the project is still a mystery, but according to Kahle, no matter the artistic level of each individual, everyone will be able to participate in the class and enjoy themselves.
Each registered participant has been sent a kit that includes acrylics in various colors, a paintbrush and a canvas, Jablonoski said.
“It’s going be fun for people and fun to see Dave,” she said. “He’s just so good at connecting with people.”
The unique nature of holding this event as an alumni event is that Kahle, who has taught students at MMU for more than 30 years, will be interacting with many of his own past students from over the years.
Kahle had some suggestions as to how he would want people to approach this class, and possibly any of their own creative endeavors.
“I want people to believe that it is OK to think with the energy and conceptualism of the artist Michaelangelo,” he said, “and to spiritually be a part of this world with the compassion of Vincent Van Gogh.
“As a professor of fine arts, I am honored to be teaching and interacting with this class, this night, with the hope that joy and happiness fill each person’s heart by way of their creations.”
———
For more information, contact the MMU Alumni Office at 605-668-4020 or alumni@mountmarty.edu.
