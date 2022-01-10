Health Issues Impacting City Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic surge — and winter in general — are not necessarily sparing the City of Yankton.
During her report at Monday’s Yankton City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said that the city is being impacted by the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, along with other realities of the season.
“We do have a lot of folks out,” she said. “We have some folks experiencing COVID-19. We have folks experiencing seasonal illness. We have folks experiencing work injuries. We have folks experiencing planned absences — vacation, maternity leave, paternity leave.”
She said this means that some secondary services could take a little more time.
“We’re doing what we can,” she said. “We appreciate the community’s patience with us focusing on priority services, infrastructure and public safety. The other things go on the list. They will get attention, but not get immediate attention.”
Following the meeting, Leon told the Press & Dakotan she was unsure of the exact number of employees who are out or working reduced duties at this time.
However, she said that the current omicron variant-fueled surge has led the city to encourage additional precautions among staff.
“The whole time, we’ve kept our hygiene protocols,” she said, “We’ve also, here in the last few weeks, asked folks, ‘If you don’t need to travel for a certain meeting or what have you, if it’s not required for certification, just avoid that right now.’ We’ve cut back on meetings that are outside of our organization that are not urgent or imperative that we be at. We’re also doing a lot of our internal meetings on Zoom, just trying to avoid grouping.”
Leon said mask requirements haven’t been reintroduced but a number of staffers have opted to wear them anyway.
The room at Monday night’s commission meeting largely reflected the current evolution of the pandemic. A number of chairs had been removed from availability while others available for audience members were spaced out. While the entirety of the City Commission was on hand, they were also spread out as they had been after first returning to the commission chambers in early 2021. A number of officials and media members who would usually be in attendance physically opted to attend electronically via GoToMeeting.
The attendance for Monday’s meeting was also very sparse, reflecting a light agenda.
The commission unanimously approved a consent agenda that established a hearing date for the transfer of ownership of a retail malt beverage license, a hearing for the sale of alcoholic beverages and setting a work session for Jan. 24, 2022.
In its lone piece of old business, the commission unanimously approved a one-day special events retail (on-sale) liquor license to the NFAA.
No “new” or “other” business was slated for Monday night’s meeting, and the commission adjourned into an executive session after less than 10 minutes.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Announced a possible quorum of commissioners at the Yankton Middle School Saturday, Jan. 15, for an announcement by the Yankton Youth Soccer Association. No official business will be conducted;
• Announced a possible quorum at a “come and go” party at Fire Station No. 2 Friday, Jan. 14, celebrating the retirement of Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach. No official business will be conducted.
