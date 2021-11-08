City Approves Catch-All Aquatics Center Change Order

Even the most seemingly complete major project typically has a few odds and ends to tweak after opening.
Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center is no different.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-0 in favor of a change order in the amount of $62,311.76 to cover several minor aquatic center-related projects that occurred throughout and immediately following the facility’s inaugural season.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman said that the work included:
• Reconstruction of sidewalk that was adjacent to 21st St. and impacted by construction;
• Electrical and cabinetry work in the concession stand;
• Additional lighting and shelving above hand-driers in the restrooms;
• Gypsum board to cover up exposed wiring in the mechanical building;
• Additional irrigation to adjacent green space;
• Additional bike racks;
• A baby changing station in the women’s restroom;
• An additional outlet for an outdoor clock; and
• A donor plaque.
This marks the fifth change order for the facility.
Haberman said the previous four change orders add up to $528,348, but the bulk of that came with just one order.
“One thing to keep in mind is the majority of the amount in change orders to date comes from changing the pavement type in the parking lot,” he said. “That was a $411,000 change order. If you take that $411,000 out, we’re at about $180,000 (including Monday’s amount) roughly in change orders, which is relatively low — very low actually.”
He said that there’s a little more work to be done, but an end may be in sight.
“I would expect there will be one more change order, more than likely,” he said. “We have a few things we need to work out in the concession building with the HVAC system. Once that’s complete, we can bring the change order in and hopefully close the project out.”
Haberman said he didn’t expect this to happen before the end of the year but anticipates all work and a closeout will be done before the 2022 swimming season.
Counting Monday night’s change order, the City Commission has approved $608,659 in change orders. Added to the winning $10,386,500 bid brings the running cost of the facility to roughly $10,995,159 — still far below the engineer’s estimate of $14,155,800.
Monday night’s meeting also saw City Manager Amy Leon bring up a handful of ideas that had been proposed to her by various city commissioners for further study, including:
• Diplomatic outreach and exchange with the City of Norfolk, Nebraska.
“The mayor of Norfolk and I met back at the National League of Cities in 2019,” Commissioner Nathan Johnson said. “We were talking about how close we are but we don’t have any knowledge of each other really because of the state border. All of our attention is to Pierre up here. For Norfolk, it’s Lincoln. We just thought we have a lot in common being the largest cities in the region and wanted to exchange ideas and build the relationship and see how we can, perhaps, help each other achieve what we want to for our communities.”
• Combine the municipal (City Commission and Yankton School Board) election with the county primary in June in years it is applicable.
“I just think of it from the perspective of coming out of our strategic planning,” Commissioner Tony Maibaum said. “Is this an opportunity for us to partner with the county on something? It’s not like it’s going to be easy to do, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do it.”
• Implement rental housing standards in the City of Yankton.
“The main concern is that there is a lack of housing, period,” Commissioner Mason Schramm said. “Then some of the housing units in town that are market-rate housing are not, in their opinion, the best quality to live in. … It is a big conversation. There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of information we’d have together and figure out if it’s even feasible and what that would take.”
Since none of the items were regular agenda items, no action was taken Monday night. The ideas will all be approached at future meetings.
Commissioner Amy Miner was absent during Monday night’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved agreement renewals for The Center and the Yankton Community Library;
• Approved a parking request for the Holiday Festival of Lights;
• Approved a pre-application submittal for a taxiway rehab project at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport;
• Issued proclamations recognizing the Yankton High School Bucks soccer team for their state championship and recognizing Giving Tuesday.
• Introduced the Yankton Police Department’s newest canine, Corona, and her handler, Officer Dylan Wilson.
