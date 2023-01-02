PIERRE — Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council will celebrate the 26th biennial Governor’s Awards in the Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre.
Recipients of this year’s awards are:
• S.D. Nelson, Flagstaff, Arizona, for Distinction in Creative Achievement;
• Brian Bonde, Sioux Falls, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Individual;
• Cory Knedler, Vermillion, for Outstanding Service in Arts Education;
• Warrior’s Work and Ben West Gallery Owners: Randy Berger and Janna Emmel, Hill City, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Organization or Business;
• Dallas Chief Eagle, Martin, for Outstanding Support of the Arts to Native Nations with Lands in South Dakota;
• and Stephen & Catherine Thurman, for the Charlotte Carver Honorary Award for Outstanding Service to the Arts Community.
The biennial awards presentation honors the achievements of South Dakota’s fine artists and arts leaders. Award winners are selected from nominations submitted in the five categories reflecting the work of professional artists and arts educators, and the support of individuals, businesses and organizations that encompass South Dakota’s arts community.
Festivities will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. Feb. 15, followed by a banquet honoring the award recipients. Arts highlights include music by Katie Dwyer and an exhibition featuring artworks from the Governor’s Student Art Competition.
Visit ArtsSouthDakota.org for updates.
The Governor’s Awards in the Arts are sponsored by Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council. South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support comes from First Premier Bank, Delta Dental, BankWest and The Bush Foundation.
