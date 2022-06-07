New to Yankton? Wondering where to go and what to do? Come to Welcoming Wednesday tonight and get some tips from people who have been here for a while. The spacious yard of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine St., Yankton is the site for June’s event, hosted by Yankton Thrive and Connecting Culture. It runs from 5-7 p.m.
This kid-friendly Welcoming Wednesday will have crafts, sponsored by Connecting Cultures. Corn Hole will be available for teens. Lots of opportunities for conversation for all.
Native American artist Jimmy Crowe will have his work on display next to the carriage house. “No Way Jose,” which consists of Jose Alonso (guitar and vocals) and wife Audrey (cello), will provide the music for the evening from the gazebo. Light snacks and beverages will be provided by Yankton Thrive.
