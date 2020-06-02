PIERRE —The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and foundations in communities around the state have distributed more than $250,000 in grants to address the local impact of COVID-19 on the state. Grants totaling more than $145,000 made by 37 Community Savings Account (CSA) partners of SDCF have been matched by over $120,000 in grants from SDCF.
In March, the SDCF established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. The fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support. As part of the effort, SDCF created a CSA Matching Funds program that matches local CSA grants made to address COVID. In the first round of the program, which ended April 30, SDCF and its partners combined for more than $186,000 in grants. A second round, which will end June 15, is under way and has distributed a combined $78,500 in grants as of May 31. (A list of the CSAs that have made grants matched by SDCF is included at the end of this release.)
The grants supported a variety of programs. Many helped organizations and projects that provide food for people affected by the pandemic, including lunches for students whose schools were closed, meal delivery programs for seniors, food pantries, and other programs. Other grants responded to health care needs, from personal protective equipment to a 3D printer to create masks to a negative air pressure room for COVID patients. Grants also assisted in mitigating the effects of business closures through supporting business owners in creating social media accounts or supplementing worker salaries. Numerous other creative ways of addressing unexpected needs were also funded.
“As a statewide community foundation, we work to serve and strengthen communities across South Dakota every day,” said Stephanie Judson, SDCF President & CEO. “Our partnership with local foundations and their boards across the state allows us to respond to a variety of challenges those communities are facing as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Working together we can continue to build a stronger South Dakota.”
If you would like to ensure that people impacted by the coronavirus can receive the help they need, consider a gift to the Coronavirus Response Fund at SDCF. One hundred percent of the funds collected go directly towards addressing coronavirus concerns in our state. Donations can be made on-line at https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/ or by sending a check to SDCF, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501.
Local Community Savings Accounts/Community Foundations participating in SDCF matching grants program include:
• Alcester Community Foundation
• Beresford Community Foundation
• Centerville Foundation
• Freeman Community Foundation
• Irene Area Community Foundation
• Parkston Area Foundation
• Tyndall Community Foundation
• Vermillion Area Community Foundation
• Yankton Area Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.