100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 20, 1922
• The ground around the new Evangelical church, at Cedar and Fifth streets, has now been cleaned up and planted to blue grass. Monday workmen will start installing the pews, and the first services will be held a week from tomorrow, with the dedication of the new building scheduled for the Sunday after that, June 4.
• Streets and sidewalks were packed in the vicinity of the Broadway band stand again last night for the third open-air concert of the season by the Yankton Municipal Band, under the direction of Prof. James Watson. Apparently the series is to be even more popular this year than it was last. Many people motored in from the country and from neighboring towns to hear last night’s concert.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 20, 1947
• Signal lights to facilitate the handling of combine traffic across the Missouri river have been installed by the Yankton Bridge company and went into operation here for the first time late last week. Lights have been placed at the foot of the bridge on this side of the river and at the port of entry on the Nebraska side. They are controlled by the toll keeper on the Yankton side and by Orville Avenall, the official at the port of entry in Nebraska.
• Commencement exercises for 103 graduating seniors of Yankton high school will be held in the school auditorium here a week from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28. The program will feature an address by Dr. N.E. Steele, president of Northern Normal at Aberdeen, who has chosen to address the commencement audience on “Two Problems that Challenge.”
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 20, 1972
• Yankton High golfers Scott Shindler, Steve Shindler, Tom Hendricks and Rob Marchand won the Region VI golf crown at Hillcrest yesterday afternoon and will represent the area in the state golf tournament in Watertown next weekend.
• The mortgage papers were signed and loan made Friday by the Farmers Home Administration to the Gayville Development Co., Inc. of $42,000 for construction of a one-story four-plex apartment house with four one-bedroom apartments and centrally located laundry facilities.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 20, 1997
• Cadet Phillip R. Stiles, Yankton, received the United States Field Artillery Association Award at the 77th Annual University of South Dakota ROTC Military Ball, March 22. The United States Field Artillery Association provides this award to the top-ranking Field Artillery ROTC cadet in the nation. Stiles, a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard, was selected for his exceptional academic standing, his performance at ROTC Advanced Camp, and his leadership potential.
• For a second straight year, the Northern League’s Sioux Falls Canaries will play an exhibition baseball game at Riverside Park in Yankton. The Canaries will take on the Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
