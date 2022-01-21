More Area South Dakota Candidates File For Races

The number of South Dakota legislative and county candidates continues to grow this week, with the pace expected to pick up in the coming weeks.
The impact of South Dakota legislative redistricting can be found in early candidate filings. In some cases, incumbents remain in the same district but with boundary changes. In other cases, the incumbents are now running in entirely new districts.
The following were the latest filings as of 5 p.m. Friday. Some candidates may have filed but are not yet listed on the Secretary of State’s website. Others candidates, particularly incumbents, have announced their intentions but are not yet filed.
• In District 16, the House candidates are Karla Lems (R-Canton) and Richard Vasgaard (R-Centerville). No Senate candidates have filed.
Vasgaard currently serves District 17 but has been moved into District 16 starting with the upcoming election.
• No District 17 Senate or House candidates have filed. The district formerly consisted of Clay and Turner counties. Now, it includes Vermillion, Meckling, Burbank, Elk Point, Jefferson, McCook Lake, North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes and rural areas of southern Union and Clay counties.
• In District 18, the lone House candidate is Mike Stevens (R-Yankton). No Senate candidates have filed.
District 18 will include all of Yankton County and a portion of the Clay County area including the Irene-Wakonda area. District 18 formerly consisted only of Yankton County, which did not grow enough in population to remain by itself.
• In District 19, the House candidates are Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) and Jessica Bahmuller (R-Alexandria). No Senate candidates have filed.
District 19 has seen major changes, including all of Bon Homme County now in the district while Douglas County moves west into District 21.
Finck currently represents District 21 but will now run as a District 19 candidate.
• District 21 doesn’t have any Senate or House candidates who have filed office.
The following county candidates have filed for office:
• BON HOMME: For register of deeds, independent Sandra Frasier-Shaffer of Tyndall. For District III Commissioner, Duane Bachmann (R-Tyndall). Both are incumbents for their respective offices.
• CLAY: For auditor, Carri Crum (D-Vermillion). For sheriff, Andy Howe (R-Wakonda). For register of deeds, Lisa Terwilliger (D-Vermillion). All three candidates are incumbents in their respective offices.
• DOUGLAS: For auditor, Phyllis Barker (R-Armour); For sheriff, Dustin Palmquist (R-Harrison). For register of deeds, Kim Huebner (R-Armour).
Barker and Huebner are incumbents in their respective offices. Palmquist currently serves as a Douglas County deputy sheriff. Jim Severson was appointed as Douglas County sheriff after Jon Coler resigned from office and is serving the final year of Coler’s term.
Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Turner and Union counties did not have any listed county candidates.
