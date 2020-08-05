In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported 89 new positive tests and one new death.
The death, which was recorded in Davison County, is the state’s 137th related to the coronavirus.
Locally, Union County reported three more positive tests, raising its total of known cases to 204. Two new recoveries (166) and one new hospitalization (15) were also recorded. There are 34 active cases.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 104th. Seven cases remain active.
Turner County also recorded one new case, its 49th. Ten cases are active.
Statewide statistics for Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 9,168 (+89)
• Active Cases — 951 (+16)
• Recoveries — 8,080 (+72)
• Hospitalizations — 856 ever hospitalized (+10); 43 currently hospitalized (+1)
• Testing — 145,555 total tests (+1,575); 116,374 individuals tested (+993).
In Nebraska, four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Tuesday, raising the state’s total to 332.
There were 222 new positive tests processed, giving the state 27,178 known cases to date.
Dixon County reported one new positive test, its 57th.
Hospitalizations remained steady at 1,644, with 151 people currently hospitalized (-1).
Recoveries rose to 19,764 (+87).
