Mount Marty University invites the community to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season at the 38th annual Vespers Concert to take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Two performances will be held, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. This year, Vespers will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton.
Featuring the talents of the Mount Marty Choir under the direction of Brandon Connell, Vespers includes Scripture reading and prayer in addition to hymns and carols.
“People should go to Vespers to experience the unmatched beauty of the Christian choral tradition and God’s infinite love for us poured out in Scripture,” Connell said. “Our singers sing beautifully. You won’t be disappointed!”
This event will be recorded and televised by South Dakota Public Broadcasting at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The performance is free and open to the public. No ticket will be required for entry. To encourage the health and safety of our community, masks are recommended.
