Two Arrested In Connection With Yankton House Fire
Metro Graphics

Two males have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Yankton last week that was determined to be arson.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Yankton Police Department, Treyvon Jackson, 18, of Yankton and a juvenile male were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson and reckless burning in connection with the fire, which occurred on Aug. 23.

