Two Arrested In Connection With Yankton House Fire

Two males have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Yankton last week that was determined to be arson.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Yankton Police Department, Treyvon Jackson, 18, of Yankton and a juvenile male were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson and reckless burning in connection with the fire, which occurred on Aug. 23.
On that date, dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:25 p.m. reporting a residential fire in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street. The Yankton Police Department and Yankton Fire Department (YFD) responded and extinguished the fire.
Upon investigation by the Yankton Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the State Fire Marshal’s office, evidence obtained from the scene “indicates that the fire was set purposefully and could not have been caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances,” the press release noted.
According to the fire department, the fire was found on the second floor in the flooring leading toward a bedroom. The house was unoccupied at the time. While there was some smoke and structural damage, the building is repairable, the YFD said.
Two males were seen walking into the residence at approximately 11:50 a.m. Investigators were able to identify these males and interview them about the fire.
The Yankton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Yankton Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal and the South Dakota DCI.
