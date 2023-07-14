POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Johnnie Jackson, 39, Yankton was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Thursday for failure to appear after release, fail to appear, contempt and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Linda Grate, 45, Yankton, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Nicolas Miller, 39, Luverne, Minnesota, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Daniel Coulson, 38, Yankton, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant.
• Terry Hackett, 61, Yankton, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Darryl Evans, 28, Yankton, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Thursday for breach of conditions of release without good cause.
• Jason Westphal, 54, Yankton, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday for breach of conditions without order (2).
• Loretta King, 47, Yankton, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Thursday for breach of conditions without order.
• Kevin DeBates, 51, Yankton, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for breach of conditions and breach of conditions without order.
• Christopher Pokorney, 39, Yankton, was arrested 8:55 p.m. Thursday for failure to surrender suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• David Lohse, 47, Yankton, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Thursday for driving under the influence.
ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:07 a.m. Thursday of a business burglary on Highway 52.
• The police department received a report at 6:09 p.m. Thursday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:40 p.m. Thursday of a theft in the area in the area of Sid Street and Greg Road, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 8:51 p.m. Thursday of disorderly conduct on Linn Street.
• The police department received a report at 9:49 p.m. Thursday of an assault on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:34 p.m. Thursday of a fireworks complaint in the area of 305th St. and 451st Avenue, Volin.
• The police department received a report at 11:57 p.m. Thursday of a possible sex crime on E. Third Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
