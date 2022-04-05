100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 6, 1922
• The art glass windows at the new Evangelical church were placed in position yesterday. The local W.C.T.U. took one of the windows as a memorial to Frances E. Willard. Next Sunday’s services will be the last in the old church.
• The ferryboat B.A. Douglass was being shoved into the river from its winter berth today, with a good sized crowd of spectators on hand to watch operations. As soon as the ferryboat is in the water, the barge to be used in building the Nebraska bridge will be launched.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 6, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 6, 1972
• Yankton College campus is where it’s at this weekend as the area student crowd and contemporary music buffs gather for a three-day jazz-rock-folk festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Booked as professional performers are Young-Holt, Dean Davis Company, and Bob Turner.
• Versatile Dwight Iverson, a 6-5 All-State basketball forward at Vermillion High School the last two seasons, has signed a North Central Conference letter of intent with the University of South Dakota. The younger brother of 6-9 Coyote center Chuck Iverson, Dwight has also been a standout during his prep career in both football and track.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 6, 1997
• No paper
