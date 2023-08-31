Make your plans to go to the Mead Museum on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. While you are there, don’t forget to check out the 2023 Summer Exhibits before they officially close on Sept. 30.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the museum will resume its “Winter Hours” and will be open from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
