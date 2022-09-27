Author Discusses The Facts And Fiction Of Writing About Cops And Criminals

“Fiction” is defined as “literature in the form of prose, especially short stories and novels, that describes imaginary events and people; invention or fabrication as opposed to fact.”
However, according to members of a panel discussion that took place Monday evening, Sept. 26, at Marian Auditorium on the Mount Marty University campus, there are often facts interspersed among the pages and words of fiction.
The program, “A Discussion About Cops and Criminals: Facts in Fiction,” was hosted by Dr. Jim Reese, an MMU Associate Professor of English and Director of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour. The evening’s panel featured New York Times bestselling author Marc Cameron. Also on the panel were:
• Javy Murguia, who has been in law enforcement since 2008 as a former Yankton PD Sergeant and SRT Commander and is currently a Special Agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation assigned to Major Crimes and Internet Crimes;
• Josh Klimek, a former Unit Manager at Mike Durfee State Prison, winner of the state of South Dakota’s highest honor in corrections — the Santan Canary Award, now a manager at Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware;
• Dr. Stephen Bell, who spent over 20 years with the Los Angeles PD from patrol to surveillance to undercover operations, has a Master of Science in Criminal Justice public administration, a PhD in Criminal Justice leadership, and is the new chair of Criminal Justice at Mount Marty; and
•Jerod W. Ibarolle, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Yankton, and has read all of Cameron’s books.
Cameron has written two series of novels. One series features Jericho Quinn as the protagonist, while his latest series is about a new protagonist, Arliss Cutter, a deputy US Marshal based in Alaska. He is also the author of five Tom Clancy/Jack Ryan novels, written for the Clancy estate. He was hired by the estate to produce the continuation of Clancy stories featuring protagonists Jack Ryan and Jack Ryan, Jr.
Prior to becoming one of the top crime thriller novelists, Cameron spent nearly 30 years as a chief deputy U.S. Marshal in a variety of locations including Texas, Idaho and Alaska. The bio on his webpage noted his duties included fugitive operations, dignitary protection, and while in Alaska, his last stop before retirement, as a member of the rural Tactical Tracking Unit routinely tracking lost hikers, hunters, and fugitives in the vast Alaska bush.
Cameron now resides in Alaska with his wife.
The author explained how, after his years in law enforcement, he has myriad experiences to draw from when fashioning his crime thriller novels. He pointed out a couple of specific scenarios in his books in which they are almost exactly from situations he faced while serving as a U.S. Marshal.
“Most of my stories have things in them that I experienced in law work,” Cameron stated. He said while he has a vast amount of real-life situations that he has or will use in his writing, he also gleans situations that work well in his stories, that he got from visiting with or listening to other law enforcement officers.
“I draw from my law-enforcement friends’ stories,” Cameron added. “Heck, I even listened to these guys (pointing toward the others on the panel) at supper. And I took notes!”
“It is important that writers incorporate ‘realness’ into their writing,” said Klimek, who noted that he is a fan of crime and thriller novels. “Those who worked in law enforcement know that you can’t say, ‘I’ve seen it all.’ In law enforcement, instead, you say, “I’ve never seen it all.”
Bell stated that in his early years with the LAPD, “Every time I would call home and talk to my Dad, as soon as he answered, I would say, ‘You’re not going to believe what I saw today.’”
“I never believed I would see all the things I saw during my law career,” Bell added.
Another point that many on the panel agreed on was that details — and noticing and compiling those details — were important.
Murguia said that when a case went to trial, the defense attorneys would scrutinize his crime scene reports. “They will attack an officer’s integrity,” he stated
“Odors. Feeling of those involved. People’s mannerisms. What you see. Everything needs to be documented with accuracy and carefully detailed,” Murguia added, “because if there’s even just one item where you hesitate or trip over your words on the stand, the defense will jump all over it and use even one tiny thing to tear down your integrity.”
Cameron told a story about one of his investigations when he was a young, fairly new investigator as a small-town police officer. He detailed how a young woman was reported missing and he wound up being the lone investigator for the case from their department. After a few days searching, the woman’s body was found; she had been murdered. The Texas Rangers, a state form of U.S. Marshals, were called in. When the Rangers’ investigator, an elderly, experienced lawman, arrived, he joined Cameron, who was still by the body. The two were alone, so Cameron asked the Ranger to give him some tips on “working a crime scene.” They both knelt down by the body, and the Ranger rolled it over. Since the lady had been missing for three days, the body showed signs of early decomposition, including bugs and flies around it.
“He rolled the body over, causing flies and bugs to begin moving around,” Cameron explained. “He said, ‘Record everything. Details are important,’ and then just about that time, a fly flew into his open mouth. He removed the toothpick, looked at me, reached in and pulled the fly out of his mouth, and said, ‘Even the blowflies are details.”
Bell, who for part of his LAPD career was an undercover operator, stated, “Details are super important. And they are really important when an undercover operator creates his/her backstory.” He said the most successful undercover operators were those who incorporated their own lives when creating their backstory.
The panelists agreed that there is a humanitarian element that comes into play in law enforcement, on both sides of the law.
“(Law officers) need to understand that every crime we investigate, we have to look at things from the humanitarian side,” Murguia stated. “As a cop, I worked hard to see things from the criminal’s side of things — see them as a human being and not just a bad guy — while conducting my investigation.”
Murguia told a story of an incident in which he was involved. He stopped a man and ticketed him for driving under the influence (DUI). All the time Murguia was arresting him, the man spat expletives at him. “He was venting his anger at me,” he noted.
About a year later, Murguia was called to a home for a medical emergency. He arrived several minutes before the ambulance, and when he walked in, there was the man who had cursed him a year earlier, even though he was guilty of DUI, standing in the house, crying and begging Murguia to save his son’s life.
Murguia administered CPR until the paramedics arrived. The boy lived. A couple weeks after that incident, the man came to the LAPD building and approached Murguia. The man said he had recognized Murguia at his house, and he apologized to him and thanked him for saving his son.
“You know, when I got to that house and saw that man, I could have said, ‘Yeah, let’s just wait for the ambulance,’ when he was crying and asking me to do something,” Murguia said. “But when I saw that man in a humanitarian manner, I wasn’t mad; his son needed help and it didn’t matter what he had said to me a year ago.”
“There are a lot of bad messages out there about ‘bad’ police officers,” Ibarolle noted. “And yes, there are bad cops. But we need to remember that law officers are not all bad. Most of them are good people just trying to do their jobs, just like us.”
Cameron explained that most “bad guys” don’t see themselves as bad. “Actually, nearly all of the ‘bad guys’ I picked up or came in contact with during my law career saw themselves as the protagonist of their life story.”
“In my experience as a corrections officer, I found that most of the people in prison don’t see themselves as the ‘bad guy’ at all,” Klimek stated. “They know they made a bad decision or did something that got them in trouble. But they do not feel as though they are bad people.”
“People are products of their situations,” Murguia observed after Reeves asked a concluding question, “Does evil exist in the world and are there people who are truly evil?” Murguia noted that there have been a few people he crossed paths with whom “I felt a truly evil presence. There was an evil aspect to them.”
Klimek added that many of the inmates he met during his corrections career, “they made choices that were evil” but those people were not inherently evil.
“But, there also were inmates with whom I had interactions, where I found myself feeling that they were evil,” Klimek said. “I can’t say that why they were that way, but I just knew they were evil.”
