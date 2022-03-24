EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The municipal election is April 12.
NAME: Miles Warren
FAMILY: Nicole Warren, twin 8-year-old boys, 3-year-old daughter, and our dog Izzy
EDUCATION: Graduate of Yankton High School,
OCCUPATION: Larry’s Heating and Cooling, Dynamic Cable Security, M&N Properties, and Around the Clock Advertising.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Spent most of my time in Kansas City working with/on City and State projects that required weekly and or monthly meetings where I would update groups on progress and costs.
Why am I running?
During my time in KC, I spent 13 years working in the construction business, which required me to demonstrate loyalty to my employer, my employees and my community. All these people counted on me to answer their need for help on a 24/7 basis. This role molded me into a strong innovative leader… it taught me self-discipline and empathy for others. It also allowed me to hone in on one of my greatest strengths and greatest enjoyments … being a visionary. I learned the foundations of building large projects on a community budget. All in all, this was a life-changing experience that I brought home to Yankton and use every day in this community to promote innovative growth as a business leader, employer and entrepreneur.
• As medical cannabis establishments begin to open in Yankton and the surrounding area, what will you be watching for as this becomes a reality in the community?
I honestly don’t think there will be much to see or much changed. I have been to several places where medical and recreational are both legal, and I don’t see these places any different. It will create more job opportunities to build the facilities (hopefully using local contractors) and to operate them. Will bring more tax revenue to our area and hopefully some relief to those who are in need.
• Housing — especially workforce housing — has been a major need in Yankton for years. What is the City Commission’s role in bringing new housing opportunities to Yankton and what can the city do to make sure it’s affordable?
Since I have not been part of this discussion, I am not sure how the City Commission has played a role thus far. I do know that the price of a starter home in Yankton being over $200,000 is inflated and not affordable to most. Yankton is not the only community struggling with housing. I would reach out to my contacts in other communities to see what steps they are taking to generate more housing or how they have incentivized builders to build homes, renovate existing structures, townhomes or apartments that offer affordable housing.
• This year, the Legislature once again made headlines across the nation for considering legislation targeted at transgender youths (SB 46, HB 1005). In a time when Yankton is trying to attract more people from out-of-state, do you feel the state’s focus on social issues may harm or help this effort and how will you work to make sure that Yankton is a welcoming community for all?
I feel that Yankton is very welcoming and has that small-town feel that everyone loves. That’s why I moved home! There are always going to be state and national headlines that will create divide amongst us if we let it. Now more than ever, politics have done more bad than good, but I feel that Yankton has done a great job staying neutral and we always just try to do the right thing. Sure, we make mistakes, but as long as we recognize them, we can be better moving forward. We can always improve on communication.
Additional Thoughts
I am running independently; I am not affiliated with anyone. I have always surrounded myself with people smarter than me so that I can continue to grow and learn. I love doing what I can to help others, I think being on the commission will help me grow as a person and my past experiences would help the community grow, so we can build a better place for the future.
