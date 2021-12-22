Funding Needed, But Not Enough

Gov. Kristi Noem wants to spend $100 million to boost childcare offerings across the state, but experts say it will take more than a one-time government investment to expand access to quality daycare for working parents in South Dakota.
South Dakota is facing a childcare crisis in which working parents have few options for placing their children during the workday. At the same time, childcare has become increasingly expensive and is out of reach for some parents.
The lack of reliable childcare is forcing some parents to leave the workforce, exacerbating a worker shortage in the state and potentially slowing economic development and job growth.
Noem’s budget proposal, which would require legislative approval, includes $100 million in one-time federal funds to encourage employers to open daycare centers for their employees and for scholarships to help students train in childcare fields. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill said $60 million of the governor’s proposed funding would initially go toward “stabilization grants” to aid existing daycare providers when they apply for state registration.
Rebecca Wimmer, formerly CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, said daycare providers are grateful for the governor’s spending proposal, but said fixing the broken childcare system in the long term will require financial support as well as creative thinking and new partnerships among government, community groups, employers and daycare providers.
“Some of that one-time funding can help stabilize things in the short term, but if we’re looking long term, though, we’re going to need something that is a little more robust,” Wimmer said.
Wimmer, who will soon take a child development position within the Sioux Falls school system, spoke as part of an online panel discussion hosted by South Dakota News Watch on Dec. 16.
Overall in South Dakota, there are about 73,000 children under age six, but only an estimated 34,500 child care slots, according to a recent analysis by South Dakota Kids Count, a nonprofit data research group.
The childcare shortage is particularly challenging for families in South Dakota, where almost 75% of children under age six have both parents working. The reduced daycare access and increasing prices come as the state is facing a workforce shortage, both inside the childcare industry and among many other employers.
The lack of access to affordable, high-quality childcare could stymie future economic growth, said Rich Merkouris, pastor of King of Glory Church, who sits on two Sioux Falls organizations that seek to improve child welfare.
“If our workforce shrinks, the new businesses that are coming to South Dakota are going to have to relocate somewhere else,” Merkouris said. “If we want to provide an environment for businesses to flourish, we’re going to have to provide good, affordable, safe and education-based childcare.”
Merkouris suggested that employers, most who have resisted opening internal childcare centers for employees, should try to find ways to create a childcare benefit similar to health or dental insurance for workers.
“Employers at the end of the day are going to get creative in doing what they have to do to recruit talent,” he said. “They’re going to have to find some unique ways to potentially provide a childcare benefit.”
Merkouris said South Dakota elected officials must accept that government programs play a critical role in providing childcare to low- to moderate-income families and likely will need to be expanded to end the crisis.
“The reality is that the public is already involved in this space in South Dakota,” he said. “Sometimes fiscal responsibility actually is providing a program that allows that child to become a contributor in the years ahead, rather than paying for that on the back end.”
Pigeon Big Crow, who runs the childcare program for the Oglala Sioux Tribe on Pine Ridge, said reservation communities are continually seeking ways to expand access to childcare and improve the quality of early education for children.
Big Crow said tribal governments continue to have a great need for federal childcare assistance and funding of daycare programs but said future childcare expansion would benefit from private investment on reservations as well. Right now, however, a lack of available buildings is deterring such investment, she said.
“Someone would have to have the capital to come in and construct here, because right now there’s not enough facilities in this area,” she said. “I’m sure a lot of our rural areas in our state might have the same issue.”
Big Crow said tribal communities rely heavily on in-home providers of daycare and suggested that improved financial and logistical support could encourage more at-home providers to open.
The governor’s proposal to encourage more students to consider childcare as a career choice is a long shot right now, with daycare workers underpaid compared with employees in much easier jobs in the workforce, said Rachel Talich, an in-home daycare provider in Murdo.
“If you spend a year or two in college to get paid $12 or $13 an hour, I don’t know if there’s a huge benefit to that,” Talich said. “At what point do you say, ‘I’m not going to be able to make ends meet by doing this as a job.’”
Financial support from government or industry will also be needed to encourage development of new daycare options in small towns or rural communities, Talich said. When she considered opening a child care center in Murdo, Talich said the only building available would have cost $200,000 to buy and renovate. Talich also said one-time funding may help the industry now but is unlikely to improve daycare access in the long run.
“If we shove a bunch of money at something, does it serve us long term?” she said. “It fixes the problem now but what do you do in 10 years and the center can’t stay open because they don’t have the funds?”
Talich also said that the paperwork involved in running a state-licensed childcare operation is unwieldy and that the approval and inspection process could be streamlined.
Wimmer suggested that the K-12 public school system could also play a larger role in finding creative ways to expand after-school childcare offerings for working parents. She said a major goal is to make childcare accessible to families of all income levels.
A tape of the panel discussion is available for viewing on the South Dakota News Watch Facebook page.
