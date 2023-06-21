Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents speaks with legislative leaders during a roundtable discussion at its meeting in Madison on Wednesday. 

 Courtesy of the SDBOR

MADISON — Another tuition freeze is at the top of the South Dakota Board of Regents’ legislative wish list for next year — but that’s at the same time the state expects a return to normal revenue numbers.

That emerged Wednesday from a roundtable discussion among the regents and some legislators at Dakota State University in Madison. The discussion came nearly a month after Gov. Kristi Noem issued a lengthy letter criticizing the state university system and challenging the regents to do better.

