South Dakota recorded 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). It raised the state toll to 1, 259.
There were 632 new infections reported. It marked the ninth straight day the state has see fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Yankton County reported 13 new infections Sunday, the 12th consecutive day the county has seen a double-digit rise in cases. However, 83 recoveries were recorded, dropping Yankton County’s number of active cases to 493.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics from the DOH:
Total Cases — 91,038 (+632: 490 confirmed, 142 probable);
Active Cases — 12,747 (-170);
Recoveries — 77,032 (+785);
Hospitalizations — 5,174 ever hospitalized (+49); 436 currently hospitalized (-16);
Testing — 4,113 new tests processed; 1,641 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 22 new deaths late Saturday to raise the state toll to 1,365. There were 811 new infections reported, the first time the daily count has been below 1,000 since Nov. 3.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
Total Cases — 147,688 (+811);
Recoveries — 80,829 (+1,923);
Hospitalizations — 4,784 ever hospitalized (+19); 711 currently hospitalized (-48);
Testing — 9,214 new tests processed; 2,304 new individuals tested.
