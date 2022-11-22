LINCOLN, Neb. — Caregiving is a tough job. During November, caregivers of every kind are recognized, whether it be taking a relative to a doctor’s office, managing medications, or the overall care of a loved one.

Nationally, over 60% of caregivers work outside of the home. In 2022, over 59% of working caregivers surveyed in Nebraska are the primary caregiver of a loved one. Some caregivers may feel overwhelmed at times because of their “double duty”. According to the most recent publication of the “Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 Executive Summary” from the AARP, one in four caregivers find it difficult to take care of their health. A similar number reported caregiving has worsened their health due to the stress of providing ongoing care. Because of this, caregivers are encouraged to take some time off from their job for a period of time when possible. Employees covered under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act may be able to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave a year to care for relatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.