100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 12, 1922
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 2:18 am
100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 12, 1922
• Concrete was being poured in Pier 8 today, and Pier 7 was going on down with 5 feet more to go by the close of business last evening. It is hoped that this, the last of the bridge piers, will get to bed rock by the first of the week and then the sand hogs will go for good.
• Yankton had a genuine killing frost last night, the first substantial touch of winter. The official mercury went down to 27 degrees, below the freezing point by five degrees, Observer W.H. Fallon reports, and ice was formed.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 12, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 12, 1972
• Nearly 4,000 free meals were served by Yankton Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday at the special Pancake Day event at City Hall, according to Dennis Sederholm, Chamber manager.
• With the signing of a lease agreement Wednesday, the Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center will have a new home in the “Old Carnegie Library” building here. The building, which will be turned over to the Yankton Board of Education by the city, will then go to the mental health organization under terms of the lease signed with the school board.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 12, 1997
• No paper
