NORFOLK, Neb. — Two northeast Nebraska entries struck gold this week, as Hartington-Newcastle and Wausa-Osmond claimed championships at the state one-act play contest.
In addition, Hartington-Newcastle swept awards for Jude Krie as Outstanding Male Performer and as the Outstanding Technical Crew.
Also, Creighton qualified for the state contest, held this week at Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk.
Wausa-Osmond — a fine arts cooperative also known as Wausmond — claimed the Class C1 championship with a score of 180 points. Brad Hoesing and Sheila Hoesing co-directed the production of “And To Death We Shall Return (Reasons NOT To Be A Mortician,” written by Sheila Hoesing.
The assistant directors were Tanya McFarland, Kurt Polt, Wendy Ketelsen and Dawn Baue.
Wausmond was followed in the competition by runner-up Archbishop Bergan with “The Magic Within” and third-place Aquinas Catholic with “Silenced On Barbour Street.” Both entries collected 175 points, and Archbishop Bergan won the tiebreaker. The other Class C1 entries were Gordon-Rushville, Ord and Lutheran High Northeast.
In Class C2, Hartington-Newcastle won top honors with its production of “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.” The Wildcats topped the field with 179 points. The production is directed by A. J. Johnson, Linda Kathol and Lindsay Stappert.
The rest of the C2 field included runner-up Hemmingford, “Rosie The Riveter”; third place Elmwood-Murdock, “Into The Crimson Shadows”; fourth place Ravenna “Rex’s Exes”; fifth place Southern Valley; and sixth place Creighton.
Creighton, directed by Deb Van Metre and assistant Curtis Stevens, qualified for state with its production of “Sister Act,” written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.
The following are the cast members for each area school, as listed by the NSAA website.
Hartington-Newcastle
Pseudolus: Parker Hopping; Senex: Reece Morten; Domina: Leah Reichle; Servia: Mani Lange; Slave 1: Caroline Nelson, Hysterium: Jude Krie, Hero: Lane Heimes, Lycus: Bennet Sievers, Tintinnabula: Alexus Hans, Vibrata: Maya Knutson, Daytona: Dayton Sudbeck, Philia: Alivia Morten, Erronius: Carsen Hopping
First Soldier: Carson Jones, Second Soldier: Cole Heimes, Miles Gloriosus: Turner Dendinger, Yellow Belly Soldier: Jake Peitz, Slave: Kaydence McCray, Faith Pinkelman, Kaylee Ptak, Carmen Buschkamp, Emilie Claussen, Kiara McCray, Isabella Schaecher;
Courtesan: Abi Rice, Riley Krause, Dalie Paulsen, Abigail Anderson, Kendra Anderson, Karli Bruning, Kennedy Gotch, Zoey Gratzfeld, Olivia Grutsch, Lauren Howell, Molly Kathol, Aaralynn Collier, Ryell Haug, Alejandra Reyes, Madeline Steffen, McKenzie Bruning
Soldier: Michael Brandon, Mayson McIntosh, Seth Schaecher, Kale Korth, Dalton Rice,Riley Sudbeck, Jack Steffen, Trevin Williamson-Scoggan
Technical Crew: Keegan Carl, Shay Dickes, Tommy Folkers, Kendryk Hinton, Kamden Hoesing, Kennadi Peitz, Rebekah
Wausa-Osmond
Stuart (Brother Mortician): Cole Story; Mother: Darla Nelson; Franklin (Brother Mortician: Tyler Baue; Theodore (Brother Mortician): Kaden Polt; Corpse Trevor: Trey McQuay; Mrs. Svenson (Tilly): Leah Bloomquist; Mr. Svenson: Brandon Kristensen; Table Corpses (Clients): Reghan Bloomquist; Table Corpses (Clients): Riley Wagner; Table Corpses (Clients): Emily Kleinschmit; Creepy Corpse Twin 1: Claire Kumm; Creepy Corpse Twin 2: Holly Johnson;
Morgue Freezer Corpses (Drawers): Emily Kleinschmit, Ali Lundberg, Kenzie vonRentzell, Kilee Thorell, Emma Story, Alexis Munter, Kate Lundberg, Addison Smith, Jake Munter, Vincent Vanness, Braden Bloomquist, Makenzie V Vaughn;
James Andrew (Naughty Little Boy): Colton Baue; James’ Mother: Madisyn West; Janitor: Jonathan Nissen and Jarrett Andersen; Morticia (Morgana): Abrielle Nelson; Mortuary Interns: Addison Wynia, Taylor Thompson, Blair Wakeley, Cade Wakeley, Hunter West, Kendall Story, Taylor Alexander, Anabelle Vinson, Hadley Vanness;
Mrs. Mason: Sophia Wilken; Mr. Mason: Colton Hagemann; Mortuary Guests: Leah Poellot, Mackenzie Vanness, Sienna West, Taylor Thompson, Erin Wagner, Jaxon Vinson, Trevor Thompson, Olivia Barta, Bailey West, Caitlin Eckert, ,Jayden Gillilan, Jessica Andersen, Keli Aschoff, Anabelle Vinson; Crematorium Carl!: Patrick Vinson
Technical Crew: Joe Johnson, Henry Kumm, Caleb Woockman
Creighton
Curtis: Matthew Johnson; Monsignor O’Hara: Ty Diedrichsen; Joey: Elisa Massari; TJ: Joseph Barnell; Pablo: Isaac Hoffman; Ernie: Taylor Nilson; Pope: Taylor Nilson; Deloris: Anna Tyler; Mother Superior: Olivia Dartman; Sr. Mary Patrick: Bryna Fanta;
Sr. Mary Robert: Grace Van Metre; Sr. Mary Lazerus: Christen Curtis; Betty: Maycee Zimmerer; Sr. Mary Martin-Of-Tours: Averi Diedrichsen; Tina/Nun: Hayley Smith; Elle: Mia Dartman; Michelle: Autumn Key; Sr. Mary Celeste: Olivia Kuhlman; Sr. Mary Irene: Jessica Hoffman; Officer: Kayla Key; Sr. Mary Stephen: Casidy Wortman; Sr. Mary Theresa: Leah Sukup;
Nun #1: Alayna Jueden; Nun #2: Candace Pint; Nun #3: Brooke Fanta; Nun #4: Kennedie Hammer.
Technical Crew: Kyler Adams, Brienna Corn, Megan Doerr, Brody Eggers, Leah Fritz, Mallory Nielsen, Maya Vortherms, Kendall Wolverton
