Post-Crest

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a summerlong Press & Dakotan series looking back on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 flood of the Missouri River in this region.
As South Dakota’s state geologist, Tim Cowman has seen the Missouri River undergo a number of changes that remain a decade after historic 2011 flooding.
During the 2011 event, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released 160,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) — one million gallons of water per second — for months from Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton.
The releases of so much force — the 160,000 cfs dwarfed the previous record of 70,000 cfs — created major impacts from Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown, downstream to Gavins Point and then unchannelized to Sioux City and points beyond.
The 2011 Missouri River flood stands unique in its volume and duration, said Cowman, director of the South Dakota Geological Survey in Vermillion.
“We have seen that sort of (major releases) in the past with the dams, minimizing the impact of flooding. We have seen years where they did it with releases of 50,000 or 55,000 cfs coming through the basin for a period of time to play it out,” he said.
“But in 2011, the Corps was already storing a lot of runoff and had to get rid of the incoming water all at once. They were 100% full for storage, so they were dumping water like crazy to keep it from overtopping the dam structures themselves.”
The Missouri River channel between Gavins Point and Sioux City has changed dramatically because of the 2011 floods, Cowman said. Those changes include the direction and shape of the channel itself, the creation of higher sandbars and an impact on vegetation and wildlife.
“You never want to say the changes are permanent, because nothing is ever permanent, but there are one or two areas where the channel shifted drastically from the South Dakota side to the Nebraska side and vice versa,” he said. “You see areas where the river basically plugged its old channel with sand and created a new channel around an island so the old area has hardly anything flowing at all.”
The river created sandbars more than 10 feet high — they normally didn’t exceed two feet high — in the free-flowing stretches between Yankton and Ponca, Nebraska.
“It basically changed the dynamics of the channel and created side channels flowing so much different than before,” he said, noting high winds later created huge sandstorms out of the tall sandbars.
In addition, the much higher sandbars dramatically reduced the amount of vegetation on those sites, Cowman said.
“When it comes to vegetation, roots like to be within a certain distance of the water table and level of the river,” he said. “If you have sandbars that are low, the vegetation can get its roots in the river. If a sandbar is eight or 10 feet high, those sandbars have no moisture and most vegetation isn’t going to grow in it. Some sand will stay bare until it has eroded to the point where vegetation will grow.”
The 2011 flooding also created a great deal of bank erosion and changes to the river bed itself, Cowman said. A post-flood analysis showed scouring between Yankton and Ponca had deepened the river bed by 15-20 feet. The scoured sand was deposited a few miles downstream to make sand bars.
“Those areas are slowly starting to fill back in, but there are areas of the river that are much deeper than it used to be,” he said.
After the 2011 event, the “Mighty Mo” saw further changes with 2014 and 2019 floods, Cowman noted. Each flood was created by different conditions and produced different impacts, he said.
The 2011 flood, while not predicted, could be expected at some point in the history of the Missouri River mainstem dams, he said.
“There is only so much storage in the reservoirs. If you go through enough years, Mother Nature gives you more water than the reservoirs can store. That’s what created the flood in 2011,” he said.
“It wasn’t like rain just falling over the lower part or the middle part of the basin that was creating (the flood). It was mostly stuff going on above us. Unfortunately, it was three factors all at once.”
The reservoirs were already filling from the large amount of melting plains snowpack in March and April, Cowman said. Then came an unprecedented May deluge in eastern Montana and other parts of the basin, along with the continued Rocky Mountain snowpack.
With no more room in the system, the gates were opened to release the continued influx of water, Cowman said. Without the dams and reservoirs, the flooding would have been much larger but not as long, he said.
In response, the Corps released 160,000 cfs at Gavins Point for a longer period of time, he added.
The “Mighty Mo” saw further changes with floods in 2014 and 2019, Cowman noted.
The 2014 flood consisted mainly of the Big Sioux River dumping water into the Missouri River downstream of Yankton. The 500-year event recorded flows of 108,000 cfs at Akron, Iowa, and 68,000 cfs at North Sioux City (compared to the usual 2,000-3,000 cfs at the site).
In response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rapidly cut Gavins Point releases to 10,000 cfs just ahead of the flood pulse about to hit North Sioux City and the Dakota Dunes areas, Cowman said. The lower Missouri River flows allowed the Big Sioux to continue running fast downstream.
In contrast, the 2019 flood arose out of a bomb cyclone creating massive rainfall throughout major basins such as the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers in South Dakota and the Elkhorn and Platte rivers in Nebraska.
The 2019 flood was worsened by the Spencer Dam breach on the Niobrara River in north central Nebraska, dumping water between Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown and Gavins Point Dam.
The frozen ground was already saturated and still covered with snow, Cowman said. The Corps dealt with Missouri River inflows from tributaries between Fort Randall Dam and Gavins Point Dam. Further downstream, the James River was running 40,000 cfs, the Vermillion River 20,000 cfs and the Big Sioux River 60,000 cfs — all much higher than normal.
“When just one of the river system floods and the others don’t, you can balance it out at some given point. But when all the rivers are running high, like they were in 2019, you have the problem like we had in 2019,” he said.
During the Spencer Dam breach, the Corps was running releases of 100,000 cfs for a day to handle incoming water both upstream and downstream, he said.
The three floods during the past decade showed each event is different with valuable lessons, Cowman said.
The 2011 flood showed a need to better measure the mountain and plains snowpack, but the May rainfall was a “freak of nature” that wasn’t predictable and occurred quickly, Cowman said.
As a result of the 2011 flood, the federal government initiated a program placing more sensors for determining the density of snowpack waiting to run into the reservoirs, he said.
In subsequent years, officials have developed online mapping and other measures to determine where flooding could occur and the extent of it. In addition, planners are studying actions, such as elevating roads, that can be taken to prevent or reduce flooding impacts.
A Gayville native, Cowman said growing up near the Missouri River provides many advantages in studying and researching the free-flowing stretch from Pickstown to Sioux City. In addition, he actively works with sedimentation.
“I remember what it was like in the 1970s and I can use that as a standard of how things have changed today. The real eye opener during the past 20 years has been seeing how dynamic the Missouri River is and how it changes,” he said.
“We have the free-flowing segment that’s relatively unharnessed, and it has the ability to create sandbars to mean to make islands and make new cottonwood forest areas. That is an exciting thing.”
The Missouri River remains one of South Dakota’s most important natural resources and needs protection, Cowman said.
“We want to stay involved in how it’s managed, how it changes and what we can learn from it,” he said. “A lot of states aren’t fortunate to have a major river running through them.”
