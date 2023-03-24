The Challenges Of Coccidiosis
It’s been a mushy March so far. Melting snow combined with wet, cold weather has led to soggy soil. And that environment is a breeding ground for one of the most insidious pathogens of calves, coccidiosis. Knowing how to treat this disease in neonatal calves can make the difference between a successful calving season and a troublesome one.

Coccidiosis is caused by a single-celled parasite of the Eimeria genus. This parasite resides in the intestinal tract of cattle, often causing no visible signs of disease. That’s what make it such a problem, as the cows can carry coccidia parasites without having any visible problems. The problems then become visible during calving season, when the cows pass them along to the calves through the cows’ manure.

