The Challenges Of Coccidiosis

It’s been a mushy March so far. Melting snow combined with wet, cold weather has led to soggy soil. And that environment is a breeding ground for one of the most insidious pathogens of calves, coccidiosis. Knowing how to treat this disease in neonatal calves can make the difference between a successful calving season and a troublesome one.
Coccidiosis is caused by a single-celled parasite of the Eimeria genus. This parasite resides in the intestinal tract of cattle, often causing no visible signs of disease. That’s what make it such a problem, as the cows can carry coccidia parasites without having any visible problems. The problems then become visible during calving season, when the cows pass them along to the calves through the cows’ manure.
In muddy conditions, that manure clings to the cows’ udders, giving the calves a good mouthful of coccidia. In addition, calves have a knack for drinking from stagnant water puddles. Since these puddles often form in the pens where the cow’s manure is present, the calves ingest coccidia with the water.
Once inside the calf, the parasite sets up shop in the intestines. The most problematic aspect of this infestation is when the coccidia parasite buries itself in the wall of the large intestine. In the wall of the large intestine, the coccidia parasite forms oocysts, which many will refer to as the parasite’s egg, and then ruptures through the wall of the intestine so these oocysts can pass with the calf’s manure. This is why you may see blood with a coccidia infection, though it is not always visible in the calf’s stool.
The process of infecting the calf to the point when oocysts are passed out through the stool takes 21 days. This means that by the time you see blood in the calf’s stool, the calf has already been infected for three weeks, making defeating the disease more difficult.
However, the time period does give us an advantage in differentiating coccidiosis from other causes of bloody scours. Since a calf cannot be infected in utero with coccidiosis, it has to be at least three weeks old to show bloody diarrhea. Therefore, if calves are having bloody scours at one to two weeks of age, we can confidently say it is not from coccidiosis and address the other possible causes instead.
While bloody scours in a three- to six-week-old calf in moist conditions is likely coccidiosis, looking at a manure sample under a microscope solidifies the diagnosis. At this point, treatment should be initiated as quickly as possible with either sulfa or amprolium. For individual calves, two doses of the blue long-acting sulfa pills three days apart is often successful. Concurrently, a daily dose of liquid amprolium or sulfa for five days is the preferred treatment for calves in tougher shape.
Whatever treatment method is decided upon, it should encompass at least five days. The reason is that the medication cannot reach all coccidia parasites encysted in the calf. As these parasites will continue to rupture and move through the calf over time, there needs to be medication in the calf’s system for at least five days to ensure we reach all the parasites. With shorter durations of therapy, the calf may relapse and become ill again.
In addition, if the calf is having significant blood in the stool, it may be advisable to concurrently treat with an antibiotic. As intestinal bacteria can seep through the intestinal wall where the coccidia parasites damaged, the antibiotic will help control secondary infections due to this bacteria.
For groups of calves, some parasite control may be achieved through medicated water or creep feed. If medicated water is used, it is recommended to add an electrolyte, such as Blue-Lyte, to flavor the water. As liquid sulfa medication is bitter tasting, the calves may be reluctant to drink much of it. By adding an electrolyte to flavor the water, the calves will be more apt to drink enough water to receive the correct dosage of the medication.
Coccidiosis is never fun to deal with, but it is manageable. If caught early, we can return calves to health in an expedient manner. And hopefully, as we progress into spring, the weather will turn more favorable and create better conditions for calves to thrive in.
