HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their annual meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 by way of video conference (Zoom).
Items on the agenda are:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda
• 2020 Closeout
• Election of Officers for 2021
• Appointment of Committees for 2021
• Designation of Official Newspapers
• Funding request from Conservation Districts for 2021 tree planting efforts
• Funding request for the South Central Watershed Project
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
• Any other business that may come before the Board
Persons interested in participating should contact the office at 605-352-0600 for access information or to make other arrangements.
