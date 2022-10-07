LINCOLN, Neb. — Four interpretive kiosk signs located on an overlook near the new Niobrara West Bridge over the Mormon Canal have been completed and are open to the public, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). The overlook was built by NDOT as part of a bridge repair project after the March 2019 floods.

The panoramic view of the landscape surrounding the Niobrara West Bridge over the Mormon Canal is a reminder of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) collaboration with contracting and consulting partners to manage a crisis after the bridge was washed out by flooding. A temporary bridge was opened to traffic, followed by the permanent bridge in its original location completed in 2020.

